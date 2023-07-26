National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Is Achieving High Returns On Its Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on National Research is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.45 = US$44m ÷ (US$134m - US$36m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, National Research has an ROCE of 45%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.5% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for National Research's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how National Research has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For National Research Tell Us?

National Research's ROCE growth is quite impressive. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 37% in that same time. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Key Takeaway

As discussed above, National Research appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 24% to shareholders. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

