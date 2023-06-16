Nature's Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Nature's Sunshine Products' (NASDAQ:NATR) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Nature's Sunshine Products is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$21m ÷ (US$235m - US$72m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Nature's Sunshine Products has an ROCE of 13%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Nature's Sunshine Products compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Nature's Sunshine Products.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Nature's Sunshine Products' ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 7,994% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

Our Take On Nature's Sunshine Products' ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Nature's Sunshine Products has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 57% return over the last five years. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

On a final note, we've found 3 warning signs for Nature's Sunshine Products that we think you should be aware of.

