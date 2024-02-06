Gregory Orenstein, the CFO & Treasurer of Ncino Inc (NASDAQ:NCNO), executed a sale of 3,517 shares in the company on February 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Ncino Inc is a software-as-a-service company specializing in cloud-based bank operating solutions for the financial services industry. Its platform digitizes, automates, and streamlines inefficient and complex processes and workflow, and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, make loans, and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 14,823 shares of Ncino Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 43 insider sells.

Ncino Inc CFO & Treasurer Gregory Orenstein Sells 3,517 Shares

On the date of the sale, shares of Ncino Inc were trading at $30.95, resulting in a market capitalization of $3,529.748 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stood at 0.74, with a GF Value of $41.89, indicating that Ncino Inc was modestly undervalued.

Ncino Inc CFO & Treasurer Gregory Orenstein Sells 3,517 Shares

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

