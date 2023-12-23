'We are near that inflection point': Billionaire Ray Dalio warns America is now 'borrowing money to pay debt service' — predicts debt will accelerate just to maintain spending

America’s national debt is currently closing in on a staggering $33.74 trillion. And according to Ray Dalio, founder of the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, that number may continue to rise — quite rapidly.

“We are at a point in which we are borrowing money to pay debt service,” he said in a recent interview with CNBC.

Don’t miss

The hedge fund legend explained that if a country’s debt were to grow faster than its income, its debt service would be “encroaching” on its spending. And if the country wanted to maintain its current level of spending, it would need to “get more and more into debt.”

“The way that works, it accelerates,” he said.

He added that the problem is exacerbated by America’s domestic strife: “The internal social-conflict issue is something that is affecting foreign demand for bonds — about 40% of our debt is sold to foreigners.”

Dalio is not the only one to point out the connection between U.S. politics and fiscal health. Moody's Investors Service recently changed its ratings outlook for the U.S. from "stable" to "negative.” It warned that “continued political polarization” in Congress may heighten the risk of lawmakers failing to achieve consensus on a fiscal plan to “slow the decline in debt affordability.”

Will interest rates go higher?

Since the U.S. Federal Reserve began raising interest rates in March 2022, many borrowers have experienced the burden of higher monthly payments. Should interest rates persist in rising, it poses significant challenges for a country grappling with nearly $34 trillion of debt.

Story continues

When asked about his forecast for interest rates a year from now, Dalio responded, “I don't think there's going to be any important change in the Fed policy, other than maybe a slight easing as the economy slows down.”

And yet recent indicators still suggest an expanding economy.

Read more: 'It's not taxed at all': Warren Buffett shares the 'best investment' you can make when battling inflation

Last month, the Commerce Department reported that, for Q3, real GDP in the U.S. increased at an annual rate of 4.9%. This statistic not only exceeded economists’ expectations, but also marked the biggest increase since Q4 of 2021.

That said, Dalio is concerned about the nation’s financial strength.

“Financially strong means: do you earn more than you spend? Do you have a good income statement as a country? And do we have a good balance sheet?” he remarked. “We are near that inflection point.”

What to read next

Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now cash in on prime real estate — without the headache of being a landlord. Here's how

Worried about the economy? Here are the best shock-proof assets for your portfolio. (They’re all outside of the stock market.)

Rising prices are throwing off Americans' retirement plans — here’s how to get your savings back on track

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.