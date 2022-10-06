U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,744.52
    -38.76 (-1.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,926.94
    -346.93 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,073.31
    -75.33 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,752.51
    -10.18 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.91
    +1.15 (+1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.10
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    20.69
    +0.15 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9795
    -0.0089 (-0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8260
    +0.0670 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1166
    -0.0155 (-1.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.1200
    +0.5100 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,044.06
    -58.44 (-0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.11
    -7.01 (-1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,997.27
    -55.35 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,311.30
    +190.80 (+0.70%)
     

NeoGames Bolsters US Presence as Content Goes Live with BetMGM in Michigan

Neogames SA
·4 min read
Neogames SA
Neogames SA

Enters partnership with leading operator

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the “Company”), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery and iGaming solutions, announced today the launch of content on the BetMGM Casino platform in Michigan.

Moti Malul, Chief Executive Officer of NeoGames, said, “We have had a fantastic growth journey in the US. With the addition of Michigan and the alliance with BetMGM, we further our growth. Our localized content is well-liked by their customers and making our debut in Michigan is a great moment for us as we look to further grow our presence in North America by bringing great excitement and entertainment to slot players.”

Wizard Games titles have proven to be highly popular in North America. Games such as Spirit of Mustang and Wolf Riches are now available to BetMGM customers in the Great Lakes State. The launch is the latest in a successful collaboration between the two parties with Wizard Games’ content also live with BetMGM customers in New Jersey and West Virginia.

NeoGames’ subsidiary, Wizard Games, maintains a portfolio with over 120 titles combining time-tested recipes with fresh, innovative ideas and with customized content according to every market’s preference and needs. The studio’s portfolio is certified for more than 20 regulated jurisdictions in Europe, North America and Latin America.

Wizard Games titles are available to BetMGM through Pariplay’s Fusion® platform, which offers the studio’s expanding portfolio as well as over 14,000 titles from the world’s leading games providers, in addition to a set of gamification tools.

About NeoGames
NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery and iGaming solutions and services for regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The Company offers its customers a full-service suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with an extensive portfolio of engaging games – one in lottery and one in casino games, and a range of value-added services. The recent strategic acquisition of Aspire Global Group enables NeoGames to offer the most comprehensive portfolio across iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform from BtoBet, an advanced content aggregation solution from Pariplay, and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services. NeoGames remains an instrumental partner to its customers worldwide, as it works to maximize their revenue potential through various offerings, including regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization. NeoGames strives to be the long-term partner of choice for its customers, empowering them to deliver enjoyable and profitable programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to governments and good causes.

Forward-looking statement:
Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements that relate to our current expectations and views of future events including our expectations regarding our partnership with the BetMGM. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions.  These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, without limitation the risk factors set forth in Item 3.D. “Key Information-Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 14, 2022, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts 
Investor Contact: 
ir@neogames.com
Media Relations: 
pr@neogames.com


