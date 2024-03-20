On March 18, 2024, Co-CEO Gregory Peters of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) sold 5,352 shares of the company stock, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $625 per share, resulting in a total value of $3,345,000.

Netflix Inc, the company in question, operates as a streaming entertainment service company, offering TV series, documentaries, and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Subscribers can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen, and can play, pause, and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

Over the past year, Gregory Peters has sold a total of 38,869 shares of Netflix Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Netflix Inc shows a pattern of 43 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Netflix Inc (NFLX) Co-CEO Gregory Peters Sells 5,352 Shares

Shares of Netflix Inc were trading at $625 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $268.631 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 51.69, which is above the industry median of 19.36 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a price of $625 and a GF Value of $465.14, Netflix Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.34, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into a company's internal perspective. However, insider transactions alone do not necessarily indicate a company's future performance and should be considered alongside other financial analyses and market data.

