Netflix upgraded, Foot Locker downgraded: Wall Street's top analyst calls

The most talked about and market moving research calls around Wall Street are now in one place. Here are today's research calls that investors need to know, as compiled by The Fly.

Top 5 Upgrades:

Morgan Stanley upgraded Netflix (NFLX) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $475, up from $430, following quarterly results. The firm now believes Netflix will deliver the objectives it set out a year ago, accelerate revenue growth back to double digits and expand margins. Truist and KeyBanc also upgraded the stock to Buy-equivalent ratings following last night's earnings report from the streaming entertainment giant.

JPMorgan upgraded First Solar (FSLR) to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of $220, down from $239. Following a "very volatile" last few months for alternative energy stocks, the Q3 results should be an "important catalyst, helping to buoy better positioned stocks that have been dragged down with the overall space," the firm argues.

Goldman Sachs upgraded Best Buy (BBY) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $85, up from $79. The firm sees the potential for a positive demand inflection to drive upside, primarily through multiple expansion.

Deutsche Bank upgraded Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $30, up from $16, following the memorandum of understanding with Boeing (BA). The firm updated forecasts for the higher 787 shipset pricing described in Spirit's regulatory filing.