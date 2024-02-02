NetScout Systems Inc COO Michael Szabados Sells 5,000 Shares

Michael Szabados, the COO of NetScout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT), sold 5,000 shares of the company on January 30, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $22.13 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $110,650.

NetScout Systems Inc is a provider of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions. The company's products are used by various organizations, including enterprises, government agencies, and telecommunications service providers, to manage the performance and security of their networks and applications.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 20,000 shares of NetScout Systems Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders, with 0 insider buys and 14 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, NetScout Systems Inc's shares were trading at $22.13, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.55 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.74, with a GuruFocus Value of $29.87, indicating that NetScout Systems Inc is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

