Neurocrine Biosciences Inc's Chief Commercial Officer Eric Benevich Sells Company Shares

On February 13, 2024, Eric Benevich, Chief Commercial Officer of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX), executed a sale of 1,098 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders. The company's portfolio includes products and product candidates for a range of medical conditions, aiming to address unmet medical needs and improve patient care.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,165 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 63 insider sells for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc were trading at $133.01, giving the company a market capitalization of $13.337 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 55.37, above the industry median of 22.37 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $133.01 and a GuruFocus Value of $148.93, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.89, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

