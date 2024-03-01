Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Regulatory Officer Ingrid Delaet sold 6,817 shares of the company on February 29, 2024.Ingrid Delaet has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 11,413 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock during that period. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, with a total of 67 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the past year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc's Chief Regulatory Officer Ingrid Delaet Sells Company Shares

On the date of the insider's most recent sale, shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc were trading at $135.34, giving the company a market capitalization of $12.976 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 53.88, above the industry median of 22.66 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.Regarding valuation, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc's stock appears to be Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9, based on a GF Value of $149.79. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's value. While the insider's recent sale may raise questions among stakeholders, it is important to consider the broader context of the company's performance and market valuation when interpreting these transactions.

