NeuroPace Inc Chief Medical Officer Martha Morrell Sells 13,848 Shares

NeuroPace Inc (NASDAQ:NPCE), a company specializing in the development and commercialization of implantable devices designed to treat neurological disorders through responsive neurostimulation, has reported an insider sell transaction. According to a recent SEC filing, the insider, Chief Medical Officer Martha Morrell, sold 13,848 shares of the company on February 1, 2024.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 41,813 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent transaction is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and eight insider sells for NeuroPace Inc.

On the date of the sale, shares of NeuroPace Inc were trading at $15.09, valuing the company at a market cap of approximately $393.992 million.

The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $6.52, indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.31. This suggests that NeuroPace Inc is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at NeuroPace Inc.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value estimate.

