NeuroPace Inc Chief Medical Officer Martha Morrell Sells 17,589 Shares

On February 5, 2024, Chief Medical Officer Martha Morrell sold 17,589 shares of NeuroPace Inc (NASDAQ:NPCE) according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $15.09 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $265,423.01.

NeuroPace Inc is a medical device company that designs, develops, and markets implantable devices for the treatment of neurological disorders, including epilepsy. The company's responsive neurostimulation system is designed to detect abnormal electrical activity in the brain and respond by delivering brief and mild electrical stimulation to normalize brain activity before the patient experiences seizures.

Over the past year, Martha Morrell has sold a total of 59,402 shares of NeuroPace Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to a pattern observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys and a total of 9 insider sells for the company.

The market capitalization of NeuroPace Inc stands at $409.762 million as of the date of the insider's recent transaction.

Regarding the stock's valuation, NeuroPace Inc's shares were trading at $15.09 on the day of the sale, with a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $6.51. This results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.32, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus metrics.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

