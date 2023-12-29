NeuroPace Inc Chief Medical Officer Martha Morrell Sells 13,402 Shares

On December 27, 2023, Chief Medical Officer Martha Morrell sold 13,402 shares of NeuroPace Inc (NASDAQ:NPCE) according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a stock price of $10.12 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $135,732.24.

NeuroPace Inc is a medical device company that is focused on developing implantable devices to treat neurological disorders through responsive neurostimulation. The company's technology is designed to monitor brain activity and deliver personalized electrical stimulation in response to detected abnormal electrical activity.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 27,137 shares of NeuroPace Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been six insider sells and no insider buys.

On the valuation front, NeuroPace Inc's shares were trading at $10.12 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $263.099 million. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.53, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor for the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in NeuroPace Inc may consider the insider's recent transaction as part of their assessment of the stock, alongside the company's valuation metrics and overall market performance.

