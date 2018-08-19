A new Netflix-style system could change how you play video games

Cloud gaming will let you play high-end video games on nearly any device you own.

We’re in the midst of a gaming revolution. From massive multiplayer titles that have pushed well beyond mainstream recognition like “Fortnite” to the absolute dominance of smartphone and tablet gaming, it’s never been a better time to be a gamer.

But a handful of companies including Electronic Arts (EA), Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA) and more are working to develop what could be the next big advancement in gaming. It’s called cloud gaming, a Netflix-style system in which you stream video games from incredibly powerful servers to any device you can imagine — from a game console to a smartphone to a $400 laptop.

One such company, Blade, recently launched its Shadow service for users on the East Coast. Shadow lets you play the kind of PC games that normally require a $2,000 machine. We’re talking super high-end graphics, 4K resolution running at 60 frames per second, on your smartphone.

It sounds, well, unreal. But I’ve played it, and it works. And if it proves successful, it could completely change the industry from the we pay to the way we play.

Cloud gaming and how it works

Cloud gaming is the Holy Grail of gaming. For years, I’ve dreamed of carrying my progress on video games from my smart TV to my computer to my phone. Sure, there are gaming laptops, but they’re usually big and bulky and have short battery lives when playing games.

Cloud systems like Blade’s Shadow, or Nvidia’s GeForce Now, which is in beta and available for free via invitation, work by essentially giving you access to your own high-power gaming computer. These machines are run out of massive data centers that you jack into via any available broadband connection. The data center computers do all of the heavy-lifting — they run the games then send the video signals back to your own device.

The Blade Shadow let’s you play games on PCs, tablets, smartphones, heck, nearly anything you own. More

In the case of Nvidia’s GeForce Now, you play the games via Nvidia’s GeForce software. Blade’s Shadow, on the other hand, provides you with a full Windows PC that you can run games or other software on.

Sony (SNE) offers its own game streaming service called PlayStation Now, though it limits you to streaming games to your PlayStation 4 or PC. The games are also limited to older offerings, which is great for gamers interested in classics or titles they may have missed, though not the latest blockbusters.

According to Gartner Research vice president Brian Blau, there’s also a larger push in the industry to put games in front of as many eyeballs as possible, which also means getting them on any devices that will support them.

“There’s a big push in the game industry to play games in lots and lots of different ways,” Blau said. “And you could say that streaming could benefit end point devices that are just never going to have significant compute capabilities.”

Blau used the example of connected eyewear that, despite not having a lot of power, could still allow you to stream games and play them anywhere you can find an internet connection.

The roadblocks to the promised land

Cloud gaming might be generating renewed interest thanks to rumors that Google and Microsoft are developing their own services — but cloud-gaming efforts haven’t always lived up to the hype. OnLive, a cloud gaming service that never quite got off the ground, ended up $40 million in debt before Sony finally bought it and shuttered it for good.

“I think business model and user experience have been some of the stumbling blocks, and maybe that’s why it hasn’t taken off so far,” Blau explained.

“I’ve got Nvidia’s (Geforce Now), I’ve tried Sony’s (PlayStation Now), and I’ve tried others too on PC. So the experience, you know, for the most part works, as long as you’re in a place where the connectivity is not so bad. You have to have a certain amount of bandwidth and a certain amount of low latency to be able to support those experiences. And if you have that it works fine,” Blau said.

Nvidia’s GeForce Now is available on Macs and PCs. More