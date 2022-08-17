U.S. markets closed

NewLake Capital Partners to Participate in the Wolfe Research Late Summer Virtual Consumer Conference in August 2022

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that Anthony Coniglio, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Wolfe Research Late Summer Virtual Consumer Conference to be held from August 24th – August 25th.

Wolfe Research Late Summer Virtual Consumer Conference
Cannabis Cultivation & Capital Panel
Wednesday, August 24th, 9:15 a.m. ET
Register here.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake’s management team, please contact your Wolfe Research representatives, or email KCSA Strategic Communications at NewLake@kcsa.com.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

Investor Contact:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter@KCSA.com
PH: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact:
McKenna Miller
KCSA Strategic Communications
MMiller@kcsa.com
PH: (212) 896-1254


