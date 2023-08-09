News Flash: 14 Analysts Think Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) Earnings Are Under Threat

Market forces rained on the parade of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Repligen's 14 analysts is for revenues of US$647m in 2023, which would reflect an uncomfortable 11% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to nosedive 56% to US$1.08 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$729m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.68 in 2023. Indeed, we can see that the analysts are a lot more bearish about Repligen's prospects, administering a substantial drop in revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

Analysts made no major changes to their price target of US$198, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Repligen's valuation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 21% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 32% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 6.6% per year. It's pretty clear that Repligen's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on Repligen after the downgrade.

