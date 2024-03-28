News Flash: 4 Analysts Think LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (ETR:LPK) Earnings Are Under Threat

One thing we could say about the analysts on LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (ETR:LPK) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the latest downgrade, LPKF Laser & Electronics' four analysts currently expect revenues in 2024 to be €134m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to shoot up 137% to €0.17. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €155m and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.40 in 2024. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a measurable cut to revenue estimates and a large cut to earnings per share numbers as well.

The consensus price target fell 8.8% to €13.00, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's also worth noting that the years of declining sales look to have come to an end, with the forecast for flat revenues to the end of 2024. Historically, LPKF Laser & Electronics' sales have shrunk approximately 2.0% annually over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 10% annually. So it's pretty clear that, although revenues are improving, LPKF Laser & Electronics is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for LPKF Laser & Electronics. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that LPKF Laser & Electronics' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

