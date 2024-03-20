NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Full Year 2023 Earnings: US$2.85 FFO loss per share (vs US$2.00 loss in FY 2022)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$63.0m (down 53% from FY 2022).

Funds from operations (FFO) loss: US$106.3m (loss widened by 43% from FY 2022).

US$2.85 FFO loss per share (further deteriorated from US$2.00 loss in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

In the last 12 months, the only revenue segment was REIT - Commercial contributing US$63.0m. The most substantial expense, totaling US$133.1m were related to Non-Operating costs. This indicates that a significant portion of the company's costs is related to non-core activities. Explore how NXDT's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust shares are down 1.6% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 2 of those can't be ignored...

