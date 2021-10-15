Press release, Helsinki, 15 October 2021 at 9 AM (EEST)

Nexstim’s SmartFocus® TMS Technology Used in Award-Winning Project Addressing Disorders of Consciousness after Severe Brain Injury

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that a research project utilizing the Company’s SmartFocus® TMS technology has been awarded the Human Brain Project (HBP) Innovation Award. Professor Marcello Massimini and his team from the Department of Clinical and Biomedical Sciences at University of Milan were given the award for their work on researching and developing a way to diagnose disorders of consciousness after brain injuries.

The project offers Nexstim and Nexstim users a great opportunity to appreciate the opportunities offered by the development of the unique SmartFocus® TMS technology. For future development, Nexstim has delivered a system prototype to the University of Milan. The system was developed to better suit the purpose of measuring the internal complexity of the brain in patients that suffer from some level of unconsciousness following a severe brain injury.

Professor Marcello Massimini’s interview on the research project can be found on the HBP website: https://www.humanbrainproject.eu/en/follow-hbp/news/2021/10/14/marcello-massimini-and-pci-team-have-been-selected-second-hbp-innovation-award/

Henri Hannula, Vice President, International Sales and Marketing at Nexstim, commented: “The Human Brain Project Innovation Award is great recognition for Professor Marcello Massimini and his team for their pioneering work by using our unique SmartFocus® TMS technology to test new ways to probe and diagnose the brain. These kind of reproducible clinical study results based on solid science are a great basis for the development of new clinical applications. This allows other teams to better connect with the brain non-invasively and do diagnostics when using the same tools and following the same protocols”.

Story continues

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, commented: “We congratulate Professor Marcello Massimini and his team for their great work and this accolade of the Human Brain Project Innovation Award. Their successful science work and this award highlights that Nexstim’s unique SmartFocus® technology is enabling solid neuroscience, allowing us to further develop our product platform for many types of procedures related to brain diseases and disorders. This also shows the potential of our technology in exploring new business opportunities in the future.”

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus®. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus® technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus® based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment



