U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,209.03
    -1.21 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,340.69
    +31.18 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,786.49
    -68.31 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,975.70
    +6.45 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.94
    +2.01 (+2.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.20
    -10.50 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    20.23
    -0.51 (-2.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0324
    +0.0022 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8880
    +0.1020 (+3.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2196
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9510
    +0.0780 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,152.69
    +505.68 (+2.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    571.62
    -3.12 (-0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.91
    -41.20 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

Nine companies to get oil from U.S. strategic reserve in latest sale

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The Bryan Mound Strategic Petroleum Reserve is seen in an aerial photograph over Freeport, Texas
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CL=F

(Reuters) - The United States on Thursday said nine companies will buy 20 million barrels of oil in the latest sale from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of the Biden administration's efforts to ease petroleum prices elevated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and thin global spare capacity to boost output.

The administration said in March it would release a record 1 million barrels of crude per day from May to October, or about 180 million barrels, from the SPR, which holds oil in caverns on the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Eric Beech)

Recommended Stories

  • Oil output halted at three Gulf of Mexico platforms on pipeline outage, Shell says

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Top U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil producer Shell said it had halted production at three of its U.S. Gulf of Mexico deepwater platforms after a leak shut pipelines connecting the platforms. Shell said its Mars, Ursa, and Olympus platforms have been shut-in. The three are designed to produce up to 410,000 barrels of oil per day combined, according to data on the company's website.

  • Mexico's TV Azteca to appeal second ruling on tax dispute bill

    Mexico's TV Azteca plans to appeal a court ruling ordering it to pay a further 2.62 billion Mexican pesos ($131 million) to the country's tax office after a dispute linked to omitted payments in 2013. The broadcaster's parent company Grupo Salinas said in a statement the charges were based on an illegal and unjust estimate. The company said it will appeal to the corresponding authorities following a federal court ruling on Wednesday.

  • Family’s attempt to flee Sri Lanka ends in ruin

    STORY: This Sri Lankan navy vessel is looking for potential human smuggling boats.As more people look to escape the crisis-hit country, patrols along the coast have become more regular.They check this fishing boat. It's carrying nothing more than nets and fish.Leaving the country unofficially is illegal in Sri Lanka - but people have increasingly been willing to take that risk.Nearly a thousand people have been arrested this year to date - almost a record-breaking number.Meenu Mekala's husband is among them. In late May, they boarded a 30-foot boat under the cover of night - with their two teenage sons.They paid their life savings of 1400 dollars for the one-way trip to Australia.“We only had seawater to bathe with and use in the toilet. We couldn’t use fresh water because then we could have run out of it. We suffered from hunger unlike ever before. Not even in our childhood did we suffered such hunger. Then we couldn’t sleep because the boat was rocking so much."Their ship suffered a fuel problem - and eventually it was intercepted by the Australian coast guard.The family was sent back to Sri Lanka.Meenu faces the charge of leaving the country from an unauthorized port.Her husband is accused of an additional charge of assisting in the logistics of the journey - and now awaits trial in prison.“When we returned, four people including my husband were placed in remand prison. Our main breadwinner is my husband. My husband is inside the prison. Without him we don’t have an income. We have to pay lawyers, children have to go to school. When the country’s economy is in its worst shape, we have fallen into a bigger hole. That’s what has happened to us.”Hit hard by the pandemic and economic mismanagement, Sri Lanka is experiencing its worst economic crisis in decades. But Meenu's family - with their passports cancelled for five years - won't be able to leave it any time soon.

  • Thailand Confirms Ex-Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa’s Visit

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa will visit Thailand temporarily and does not intend to seek political asylum in the Southeast Asian country, foreign ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said in a statement on Wednesday. Most Read from BloombergDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Tallies Show Extremely Tight Presidency Race: Kenya UpdateMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semico

  • Shale Profit Bonanza Frees Up Even More Cash to Reward Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Shale drillers saw their debt burden fall further in the second quarter, signaling extra room for them to pay dividends, buy back shares or make acquisitions.Most Read from BloombergDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Tallies Show Extremely Tight Presidency Race: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in Stu

  • Why Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Looks Like A Quality Company

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • OPEC Cuts Oil-Demand Forecasts as Economic Growth Slows

    The cartel’s revisions, which come as oil prices have eased significantly from the highs they hit in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, suggest it sees little need to increase output.

  • Are Gas Stations Really Inflating Prices For Profit?

    Despite what politicians may say, the idea that price gouging at the pump is happening is completely unfounded and flies in the face of economics

  • 10 defensive stocks that can also provide you with growth and dividends over the long term

    Professional money managers have a strong preference for one stock sector in particular, along with cash dividends.

  • 3 Companies Shelling Out Special Dividends

    When companies have a spectacular quarter, they sometimes reward shareholders with a special dividend. To income investors, it feels like the cherry on top.

  • Bank of Mexico hikes rate to record-high 8.5% as inflation bites

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The Bank of Mexico hiked its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point to a record rate of 8.5% on Thursday, mirroring the U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent policy decision as inflation surged to an over two-decade high. The five board members of Banxico, as the central bank is known, voted unanimously for the second 75 basis points rate hike in a row, saying the board would "assess the magnitude of the upward adjustments in the reference rate for its next policy decisions based on the prevailing conditions."

  • Oil Advances After IEA Growth Outlook Eases Consumption Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gained after the International Energy Agency boosted its forecast for global demand growth this year, easing concerns about consumption.Most Read from BloombergDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Tallies Show Extremely Tight Presidency Race: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyWest Texas Inter

  • Chicken Soup for the Soul is buying Redbox, Ford CEO auctions a one-on-one lunch

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Brian Sozzi break down two other business stories today regarding Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Ford.

  • Petrobras Cuts Diesel Prices for Second Time in a Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Petroleo Brasileiro SA reduced diesel prices for the second time in a week as President Jair Bolsonaro tries to ease the sting of inflation ahead of elections. Most Read from BloombergDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Tallies Show Extremely Tight Presidency Race: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in S

  • Disney earnings suggest the ‘streaming wars’ are officially over

    Walt Disney Co. plans to raise prices on various streaming offerings as it gears up for the Dec. 8 launch of an ad-supported tier, marking the latest sign that the streaming market isn't what it used to be.

  • Ford Boosts Price for F-150 Lightning Electric Pickup Truck

    Ford attributes the price increase for its F-150 Lightning to higher material costs. The increase won't apply to current order holders who are awaiting delivery.

  • JPMorgan Gold Traders Found Guilty After Long Spoofing Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- The former head of the JPMorgan Chase & Co. precious-metals business and his top gold trader were convicted in Chicago on charges they manipulated markets for years, handing the US government a win in its long crackdown on bogus “spoofing” orders.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Counts Differ With 11 Million Votes Collated: Kenya UpdateUS Inflation Runs Coo

  • Here are 3 proven ways to get rich during a recession — without having to risk a bunch of money to do it

    Don’t suffer through the downturn. Take advantage of it, instead.

  • Crocs on the move: Footwear brand takes innovative approach to hybrid work and new headquarters

    In a rare move, Crocs announced it was expanding its Colorado headquarters, not once, but twice during the pandemic. What the company needed was twice the size, so Crocs started renovations this spring on a 190,000-square-foot, three-story building at 500 Eldorado Blvd., about two miles south of its current headquarters. Crocs reported $1.2 million in expenses for paying rent at two headquarters in its second-quarter earning statement.

  • Musk seeks to question Twitter employees who count bots -source

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk's legal team is demanding that Twitter Inc turn over the names of employees responsible for calculating what percentage of the social media site's users are bot and spam accounts, according to a source familiar with the matter. Bot and spam accounts on Twitter have become a central issue in the legal fight over whether Musk, who is Tesla's chief executive, must complete his $44 billion acquisition of the social media company. Musk said last month he was terminating the deal because Twitter has withheld information about these accounts.