Niu Technologies First Quarter 2023 Earnings: CN¥0.78 loss per share (vs CN¥0.38 loss in 1Q 2022)

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) First Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CN¥417.2m (down 28% from 1Q 2022).

Net loss: CN¥60.3m (loss widened by 104% from 1Q 2022).

CN¥0.78 loss per share (further deteriorated from CN¥0.38 loss in 1Q 2022).

Niu Technologies Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 20% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 18% growth forecast for the Auto industry in the US.

The company's shares are up 30% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While it's very important to consider the profit and loss statement, you can also learn a lot about a company by looking at its balance sheet. We have a graphic representation of Niu Technologies' balance sheet and an in-depth analysis of the company's financial position.

