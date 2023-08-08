nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 4, 2023

Operator: Hello, and welcome to the nLIGHT Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask question. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to hand the call over to Joe Corso, nLIGHT's Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Joe Corso: Thank you and good afternoon, everyone. I'm Joe Corso nLIGHT's Chief Financial Officer. With me today is Scott Keeney, nLIGHT's Chairman and CEO. Today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements, including financial projections and plans for our business, some of which are beyond our control including the risks and uncertainties described from time to time in our SEC filings. Our results may differ materially from those projected on today's call and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law. During the call, we will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in our earnings release, which can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website. I will now turn the call over to Scott.

Scott Keeney: Thank you Joe. In the second quarter, we delivered results that were largely in line with guidance. Revenue of $53.3 million was above the midpoint of the guidance range. Products gross margin of approximately 29% and continued operating expense control resulted in adjusted EBITDA that was also above midpoint of the guidance range. We also made significant progress in three areas critical to our strategic growth objectives. In aerospace and defense we kicked off the HELSI-2 program and made excellent progress in our new defense applications. In industrial, we continue to improve our position with key customers and have seen increased traction with our process monitoring solutions. And operationally we have continued to diversify and derisk our manufacturing strategy.

Story continues

We have established automated assembly of semiconductor lasers in the US, and in addition have begun shipping from a contract manufacturer in Thailand. I will provide a brief update on each of these three initiatives and our revenue outlook. In aerospace and defense, revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $24.5 million, representing 46% of total revenue. Second quarter development revenue increased 8% year-over-year to $13.7 million and defense products revenue increased 9% year-over-year to approximately $10.8 million. As we announced in early May, we were awarded a new $86 million contract to produce a more powerful higher performance laser related to the second phase of the Department of Defense High-Energy Laser Scaling Initiative, which we refer to as HELSI-2.

In late Q2 we kicked off HELSI-2 activities and recognized initial revenue from this program, which we expect to continue for approximately two-plus years. In addition, we also announced that our HELSI-1 laser was formally accepted by the government and is being prepared for integration within the US Navy's high-energy laser counter anti-ship cruise missile program. We continue to believe that our unique technology and vertical integration from chip through beam control are well-suited to be scaled to increasingly higher powers. And we are proud to continue to support the US government's efforts in higher-power directed energy lasers. We are excited about our current programs in directed energy and we are working on several new opportunities that we look forward to sharing in coming quarters.

In non-directed energy defense, we generated higher revenue from existing long-running programs and we made significant progress on a number of new programs. We expect to continue to support our long-running programs well into the future and we believe our new programs remain on track to transition to production sometime in 2024. Turning to the industrial end market. Industrial revenue in the second quarter declined 24% year-over-year to $16.6 million, representing 31% of total revenue. In cutting, we continue to leverage our all-fiber programmable technology to deliver innovative increasingly higher-power lasers to our customers. Revenue from cutting customers was relatively flat year-over-year and in line with our expectations when we provided second quarter guidance.

While the overall demand environment remained muted, we did gain share with one of our top customers and again increased the overall number of 15-kilowatt and 20-kilowatt lasers sold. In welding, we continue to expand our process monitoring sales in the European, North America and Chinese EV battery market. Our suite of process monitoring solutions and battery monitoring experience opened up new opportunities for both process monitoring and laser sales in the EV market. Part of the strategic rationale for our acquisition of Plasmo last year was to capitalize on cross-selling opportunities between nLIGHT lasers and Plasmo process monitoring solutions. While revenue from welding customers is a relatively small part of our overall industrial business today during the second quarter, we had several new customer wins and significantly increased our engagement with potential customers.

Additive continues to offer significant long-term growth opportunities for us. Our Corona single-mode AFX fiber laser has been widely demonstrated to increase build rates by a factor of 2x to 8x, which substantially reduces part cost. In addition, our lasers simultaneously maintains excellent material quality increases the process window and reduces deleterious effects such as swift [ph], spatter and frosty that affect laser powder bed fusion tools based on legacy fiber lasers. Our lasers have enabled tools by leading integrators, including DMG Mori, Velo3D, AMCM, ACON3D and several others that we are not able to specifically call out. Q2 Additive revenue was slightly above what we had expected when we provided guidance for the quarter, but it was down year-over-year as one of our customer is still in the process of integrating lasers they had purchased last year.

In microfabrication, revenue in the second quarter of 2023 declined 26% year-over-year to $12.2 million, which represented approximately 23% of total revenue. We continue to believe that we are a leader in the market but global demand remains soft as customers continue to adjust existing inventory. While we saw some signs of recovery during the beginning of the quarter revenue did not materialize in the way that we had hoped particularly in China. We remain actively engaged with our key existing customers and we expect that as global demand environment becomes more constructive our semiconductor laser business will grow off the current levels. Turning to operations. We again made excellent progress in automation during the quarter. By the end of the second quarter, we achieved key milestones in the utilization of our equipment and manufacturing throughput.

We also continue to mature our overall automation process flow which over time will result in better yields and additional potential output. We are also pleased to announce that we signed a manufacturing agreement with Fabrinet a world-class contract manufacturing provider with a strong footprint in Thailand. Fabrinet has a long history of delivering outsourced manufacturing services to the photonics industry. Our partnership with Fabrinet provides additional high-quality low-cost semiconductor laser assembly for our commercial business and enables increased flexibility for us to scale with demand effectively making a portion of our manufacturing capacity variable. Most importantly, however is that, working with Fabrinet enables us to dedicate a greater proportion of our US-based manufacturing capacity to our defense business, which is expected to ramp significantly in the coming quarters.

provider, network, datacenter, parallel, net, hardware, business, server, new, internet, tech, hub, broadband, cable, data, cords, port, socket, digital, adapter, rack,

asharkyu/Shutterstock.com

Our initial qualifications have gone well and we expect to begin shipping products with Fabrinet-assembled lasers in the coming weeks. Now, I'll turn to our current revenue outlook for the third quarter and beyond. We currently expect third quarter revenue to be in the range of $47 million to $51 million. At the time of our last earnings call in May, we had been anticipating a third quarter that was approximately $5 million to $10 million higher than the midpoint of our Q3 guidance. While we remain highly optimistic about both our near- and long-term prospects, I'd like to describe the two primary drivers that are impacting our current Q3 outlook. First, the initial ramp of HELSI two is going a bit slower than we anticipated due to the availability of materials affecting the amount of work that we've been able to perform on the project.

This slower-than-anticipated ramp accounts for approximately half of the delta. There have been no changes to our longer-term schedule and we expect revenue to begin to ramp more significantly over the next few quarters. The other half of the delta was driven by lower overall demand particularly in microfabrication. As we look towards 2024, however, our customer demand pipeline and revenue visibility have actually strengthened quite a bit. So although, our revenue ramp in Q3 is a bit slower than what we had expected a quarter ago. New defense program wins and continued execution in our commercial business will begin to come to fruition in 2024 resulting in even stronger growth than we had expected entering this year. In summary, we've made excellent progress over the last several quarters despite the fact that our top line revenue is currently ramping more slowly than our expectations.

Our opportunities in defense in both directed energy and our core business have continued to expand. We also believe that, our core technology particularly our programmable lasers and process monitoring capabilities coupled with strong secular trends in additive and welding are driving strong expected growth in 2024 and beyond. I will now turn the call over to Joe.

Joe Corso: Thank you, Scott. nLIGHT generated revenue and adjusted EBITDA above the midpoint of our guidance. Growth in gross margin improvement is a core focus of the nLIGHT leadership team. While scale and mix were the primary drivers of gross margin the combination of higher output and efficiency of our U.S. automation coupled with the outsourced assembly of some of our semiconductor lasers to Fabrinet offers further room for gross margin improvement. In a period of continued macroeconomic softness, we are carefully monitoring operating expenses and capital expenditures so that at higher revenue levels we are able to drive better levels of profitability. Total revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was $53.3 million above the midpoint of guidance compared to $60.8 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Products revenue was $39.6 million compared to $48.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. Revenue decreased year-over-year in both the industrial and microfabrication markets, but increased year-over-year in Aerospace & Defense. Gross margin was 23% compared to 25% for the second quarter of 2022. Products gross margin was 29% compared to 30% for the comparable period in 2022. Products gross margin in the second quarter was negatively impacted by negative manufacturing variances and lower production volumes, but positively impacted by favorable product mix and decreased overall manufacturing costs. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $16.6 million, a decrease of $2.7 million compared to $19.3 million for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in operating expenses was driven by a decline in employee compensation costs, primarily due to lower headcount, decreases in R&D project spending and higher administrative costs that were allocated to development projects.

On a GAAP basis, operating expenses were $23.8 million, a decrease of $1.9 million compared to $25.7 million for the second quarter of 2022. Net loss on a non-GAAP basis was $900,000 or $0.02 per diluted share compared with a net loss of $3.3 million or $0.07 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2022. Net loss on a GAAP basis was $8.8 million or $0.19 per share compared to a net loss of $10.3 million or $0.23 per share for the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was a negative $150,000, above the midpoint of guidance compared to positive $200,000 for the second quarter of 2022. Cash used in operations was $4.1 million compared to cash used for operations of $4.8 million for the second quarter of 2022. Included in cash flow from operations was an $8.4 million increase in accounts receivable, due primarily to the timing of billings and collections during the quarter.

Capital expenditures were $1 million compared to $7.9 million for the second quarter of 2022. While capital expenditures will increase in subsequent quarters, overall CapEx in 2023 will be down significantly year-over-year. We also used approximately $3 million of cash and tax payments related to stock award issuance during the quarter, which we do not expect to repeat at this level in subsequent quarters. Turning to the balance sheet. Our balance sheet remains strong as we ended the second quarter of 2023 with total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments of $102 million and no debt. Our DSO for the quarter was 70 days and inventory at the end of the second quarter was $64.9 million, representing 144 days of inventory. Turning to guidance.

Based on the information available today, we expect revenue for the third quarter of 2023 to be in the range of $47 million to $51 million. The midpoint of $49 million includes approximately $36 million of products revenue and approximately $13 million of development revenue. As Scott discussed earlier, at the time of our last earnings call, we were expecting our third quarter to be approximately $5 million to $10 million higher than the midpoint of today's guidance range. About half of the difference is simply related to the availability of materials limiting how quickly we could ramp on our HELSI two program while the other half is really driven by a slower recovery in macroeconomic demand for our microfabrication business. We've made excellent progress in HELSI two during the third quarter but it's still difficult to predict when the macroeconomic environment will really begin to drive higher demand in microfabrication.

Turning to gross margin. Third quarter 2023 products gross margin is expected to be in the range of 27% to 31% and development gross margin to be approximately 7% resulting in an overall gross margin range of 22% to 25%. Finally, we expect adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2023 to be in the range of approximately negative $3 million to breakeven. As a reminder, over the last several quarters we have significantly streamlined our cost structure and continue to expect to return to positive adjusted EBITDA at a quarterly revenue run rate in the $55 million to $60 million range. With that I will turn the call over to the operator for questions.

See also 13 Best Big Tech Stocks To Buy Now and 12 Best Performing Bank Stocks in 2023.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.