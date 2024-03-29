Nonprofit Housing Alliance launched to tackle affordable housing crisis in Collier

The Housing Alliance has formed as a go-to source for affordable housing information, resources and collaboration.

A new nonprofit aims to provide and encourage the development of more attainable housing in Collier County.

Its primary goal: To fill in the gaps, from communications to funding.

The launch of the venture, known as The Housing Alliance, was officially announced Thursday to address the county's affordable housing crisis in a more cohesive way.

"There are a lot of steps to it, and being unified for working from Point A to Point Z is important – and that is what we are trying to do," explained Michael Puchalla, who is leading the effort, serving as the CEO and executive director of the new organization.

He added: "We want to be a collaborator. We are into collaborations."

Michael Puchalla, CEO, The Housing Alliance

Puchalla is no stranger to the critical issue, having been involved in the region's affordable housing fight for more than a decade.

He continues to serve as the executive director of the Housing Development Corporation of Southwest Florida and the Collier County Community Land Trust – its affiliate – for now.

"At least, for the short term. That may very well change," he said.

The Housing Alliance will serve as a centralized voice in the "nonprofit space," for those two affordable housing-centric groups – and many others, big and small, working to tackle the same problem.

The alliance will help residents find affordable housing through outreach and education, and help developers find opportunities and funding through partnerships to build it.

Officials involved in the affordable housing project at the Golden Gate golf course gather for a groundbreaking in November 2023.

The organization will serve as a navigation source, especially for residents, looking for affordable rentals, or homes, including first-time buyers, Puchalla said.

Conversations about creating such an alliance began in mid-2022 and picked up steam after the Collier County Community Foundation created a dedicated fund that provides revolving loans to nonprofit and for-profit developers to help them provide lower-cost housing, Puchalla said.

Once repaid, that dedicated money can be reinvested to fund new initiatives. The fund is but one of many resources that can be tapped by developers, which needs to be better communicated, and that's part of what the alliance will do to help get more projects built, Puchalla said.

A one-stop shop for affordable housing resources

The Community Foundation saw the need for a one-stop shop, or "go to" resource for information on attainable housing, for residents, employers, developers and other nonprofits, providing a $25,000 grant for consulting work last year to help launch it.

Recent studies have shown nearly 50,000 households are cost-burdened in Collier County, meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on housing expenses – and nearly half are deemed severely cost-burdened, spending more than 50%.

In the past two years, Collier County has seen a 50% hike in rents, leading the nation in increases, according to a county report.

Meanwhile, home prices remain elevated.

According to the latest report by the Naples Area Board of Realtors, the median home price in the county, excluding Marco Island, stood at $625,000 in February, up 5%. The median is the point at which half of the homes sell for more and half for less.

The growing housing crisis has impacted the county in many ways, from hampering business retention and recruitment efforts and dampening the economy to increasing homelessness and generating more traffic caused by commuters who work in the county, but can't afford to live in it.

In a survey, as part of the 2023 Collier County Community Needs Assessment, sponsored by the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation and the Collier Community Foundation, 65% of the more than 6,000 residents and business owners who responded cited affordable and workforce housing as the county’s No. 1 priority, up from 45% five years ago.

Housing costs big concern for school district

The Collier County School District sees a great need for the alliance.

Based on its most recent housing survey, the district discovered that 18% of its employees drive in from Lee County. More alarming: Forty five percent of respondents said they're concerned they won't have stable housing within the next year, with most citing "cost" as the reason.

Of the roughly 3,400 employees who participated in the survey, 64% expressed concern they'll be forced to seek jobs elsewhere, due to the current price of housing.

In an email to staff about why the district's survey is so important, Superintendent Leslie C. Ricciardelli, said: "As the largest employer in Collier County, our school district has been asked to join the collaboration and conversation around providing solutions for essential housing. Retaining our talented employees and recruiting others to join us is a top priority."

In November, the Collier County School Board approved a record increase in teacher salaries, in part to offset high housing costs.

As part of the solution, the district is exploring the development of workforce housing on 35 acres of land it owns next to Manatee Elementary, off U.S. 41, in East Naples.

The new alliance stands ready to help.

"I have engaged with them and offered to assist in the planning and recruitment of development partners if they do decide to move forward," Puchalla said.

He hopes to know more after the school board's next meeting, scheduled for April 9.

Meanwhile, his ears are open to other opportunities, he said, as the "need is real."

Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo said since she moved to Naples in 1979 the community has been talking about the lack of housing that is safe and affordable for the "everyday workers who serve us," and others, including retirees.

She's proud that through the Live Local Act, which she championed to encourage the development of more affordable housing across the state, the new Housing Alliance is "spurring a new sense of commitment in our community to help bridge the gap, improving options for both home ownership and affordable rental units in Collier County."

The act created a mix of tax incentives and density bonuses to address the crisis.

