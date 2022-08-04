U.S. markets open in 3 hours 10 minutes

Nonwoven Filtration Market worth $9.6 Billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nonwoven Filtration Market size is estimated to be USD 7.1 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 9.6 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors such as Growing demand in HVAC systems coupled with growing awareness pertaining to air intake quality supports market growth. Restraints for the market is higher costs for raw materials moderately hamper the growth of the global nonwoven filtration market. Opportunities in Nonwoven Filtration market is due to proliferation of new technologies. Moreover, the frequent replacement and disposal of industrial filters is a growing environmental concern as they contain toxic substances is the major challenge for Nonwoven Filtration market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=110737499

Browse in-depth TOC on “Nonwoven Filtration Market
262 – Tables
45 – Figures
251 – Pages

By Filter type , Synthetic accounted for the largest share in 2021

Synthetic are estimated to be the largest filter type in Nonwoven Filtration Market. These filters are synthetic fibers which are randomly arranged, bonded, and have a porous nature. These synthetic fibers are thermoplastic polymers that are processed through variety of chemical, mechanical, and thermal treatments to use for filtration. These filters use both mechanical and electret efficiency for filtration. The electrostatic effect is particularly useful in increasing the capture efficiency of submicron particles.

By Layer, Multi-layer accounted for the largest share in 2021

Multi-layer is estimated to be the largest market for Nonwoven Filtration Market. Multi-layer nonwoven filters are widely used in several application, specially where higher filtration efficiency is required. They provide several beneficial properties such as durability and multiple separation functions. They provided improved breakthrough curves and higher adsorption capacities than single layer filters

By Technology, Nonwoven Filtration Market spunbonded segment accounted for the largest share in 2021

Spunbond is estimated to be the largest market for Nonwoven Filtration Market. Spunbond non-woven filter media technology used to provide several characteristics such as moisture/chemical resistance, temperature resistance, stretch, softness, acoustic insulation, cushioning, and superior filtration efficiency. Due to all these properties provided by Spunbond non-woven filter media technology, it is used in variety of applications for filtration included HVAC system, transportation, surgical masks/gowns, water filtration, manufacturing and other industries. The product is also washable and lightweight material.

By End Use industry, Nonwoven Filtration Market water filtration segment accounted for the largest share in 2021

Water filtration is estimated to be the largest market for Nonwoven Filtration Market. Growing concern pertaining to water quality, scarcity of fresh resources, increasing demand from industrial & municipal sector, and stringent government policies are few factors that supports for the growth of nonwoven filtration in water treatment processes.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=110737499

APAC is projected to account for the largest share of the Nonwoven Filtration Market in 2021

APAC is estimated to be the largest market for Nonwoven Filtration Market during forecast period. Nonwoven filters are largely used for municipal and industrial water treatment in India, China, and Japan. The increasing population and favourable government initiatives in these countries are boosting industrialization, which, in turn, is leading to the high demand for Nonwoven filters in APAC.

The Nonwoven Filtration Market comprises major manufacturers such as Freudenberg Group (Germany), Berry Global Group Inc (US), Glatfelter Company (US), Alkegen (US), and Ahlstrom-Munksjö Holdings (Finland) are the key players operating in the Nonwoven Filtration Market.

Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the Nonwoven Filtration Market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=110737499

Browse Adjacent Markets: Membranes Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Nonwoven Fabrics Market by Polymer Type, Layer, Function, Technology (Spunbond, Wetlaid, Drylaid), Application (Hygiene, Building & Construction, Filtration, Medical, Automotive, Consumer Products), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025


CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


