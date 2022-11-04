U.S. markets open in 5 hours 34 minutes

NORBIT - Invitation to presentation of NORBIT's third quarter results 2022, 11 November 2022

NORBIT ASA
·1 min read
NORBIT ASA
NORBIT ASA

Trondheim, Norway, 4 November 2022: NORBIT, a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches, will announce its results for the third quarter of 2022 on Friday 11 November 2022.

The interim report and the presentation material will be available from 07:00 am CET at the company's homepage, www.norbit.com and Oslo Stock Exchange's news site, www.newsweb.no.

A presentation of the results will be held by CEO Per Jørgen Weisethaunet and CFO Per Kristian Reppe at 10:00 CET. The event will take place at SpareBank1 Markets in Olav V’s gate 5 in Oslo. In order to register your attendance, please send an email to: corporateaccess@sb1markets.no. The event will also be available via a live webcast. Please use the following link to view the webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20221111_5/.

For further queries, please contact:

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected niches, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization (PIR). The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment providing wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The PIR segment offers R&D services, proprietary products and contract manufacturing to key customers.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Norway, has around 400 employees and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

For more information: www.norbit.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.


