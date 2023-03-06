U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,057.50
    +7.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,423.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,356.75
    +45.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,932.20
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.94
    -0.74 (-0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.70
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.23
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0669
    +0.0034 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9130
    -0.0510 (-1.29%)
     

  • Vix

    18.91
    -0.68 (-3.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2013
    -0.0032 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7700
    -0.0610 (-0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,437.01
    -21.49 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.33
    -2.72 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,911.68
    -35.43 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,237.78
    +310.31 (+1.11%)
     

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Investor Conference Call details

Nordic American Tankers Limited
·3 min read
Nordic American Tankers Limited
Nordic American Tankers Limited

 

Monday, March 6, 2023

 

Dear Shareholders and Investors,

 

Please find Investor Conference call details below and in attachment.


Conference Call timing:

Date: Tuesday March 7, 2023

Time: 8 AM US Eastern Standard Time (EST) / 2 PM Central European Time (CET)

Webcast URL:

To join via webcast click on the link below and follow the instructions:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/aavhroxp

Dial-In numbers:

Dial in to the Conference using one of the numbers below, closest to your location. When your line is picked up, please type in your Conference ID 5261332 and press #. You will then be asked to record some details before placing you into the Conference on music hold until the Conference begins. If your details cannot be identified, you may be asked by an Operator for your details again. Please ensure you are clear and direct and spell any intricate words.

Conference ID:

5261332

Norway, National

+47 81 50 30 05

UK, London

+44 20 3481 4240

UK, Toll-Free

0800 260 6470

USA, New York

+1 646 968 2525

USA & Canada, Toll-Free

888 596 4144


Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO

Nordic American Tankers Ltd.                                                           www.nat.bm

 

 

 CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker market, as a result of changes in OPEC’s petroleum production levels and worldwide oil consumption and storage, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with

the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the prospectus and related prospectus supplement, our Annual Report on Form 20-F, and our reports on Form 6-K.

 

Contacts:                                   

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171 

Bjørn Giæver, CFO                                                             
Nordic American Tankers Ltd                                             
Tel: +1 888 755 8391

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Cytokinetics Posts Aficamten Data In Patients With Thickened Heart Muscle

    Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) presented results from Cohort 4 of REDWOOD-HCM Phase 2 trial of aficamten in patients with non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (nHCM). At ten weeks, patients in Cohort 4 experienced significant improvements in NT-proBNP, with an average decrease of 66%. High-sensitivity troponin I level also improved significantly proportional to baseline at each study visit. Related: FDA Rejects Cytokinetics' Heart Failure Treatment Candidate. An improvement of ≥

  • Crypto stocks fall as Silvergate crisis deepens

    The digital assets-focused bank said late on Friday that effective immediately it had made a "risk-based decision" to discontinue the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN). Shares of the La Jolla, California-based bank were down more than 4% in premarket trading, while crypto lending peer Signature Bank fell 3%. Crypto exchange Coinbase Global and BTC mining machine maker Ebang International were both down about 1% each.

  • The 6% CD has arrived.  Should you bite?

    Thanks to rapidly rising interest rates, many reputable banks and credit unions are now offering certificates of deposit with impressive rates above 4%. Security Plus Federal Credit Union offers an 11-month, 6% APY CD with a minimum $1,000 deposit and maximum $50,000 deposit to Baltimore City residents. Meanwhile, Frontwave Credit Union offers 6% on an 18-month CD for residents of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego Counties, California who can pony up a minimum deposit of $1,000.

  • ‘2023 Rally Was a Bull Trap,’ Says Morgan Stanley. But These Stocks Still Have Upside

    March has entered the frame and comes in the wake of two contrasting months. The year started off with stocks in a hurry to put 2022’s miserable action to bed, pushing higher right out of the gates. Yet, February proved a wake-up call for those anticipating a full-on bull market, as many stocks pared back a big chunk of those gains. So, what’s next? Morgan Stanley’s Chief Investment Officer Mike Wilson says 2023’s early rally was a ‘bull trap.’ Wilson predicts more pain ahead for investors, call

  • Tesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- A Tesla Inc.-inspired price war among electric vehicle makers in China is taking a toll on even the most resilient players, as evidenced by BYD Co.’s staggering $18 billion drop in the past month.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearChina’s Cautious Growth Target

  • Morgan Stanley Sees Near-Term US Stock Market Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson, known for being one of Wall Street’s most bearish strategists, said he’s expecting stocks to rally in the short term.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyWilson pointed to

  • Apple Stock Is a Buy, Goldman Sachs Says. The Market Is Missing Something.

    The market should be paying more attention to the tech giant’s installed user base and recurring revenue growth from services, or as Goldman analysts put it, the 'Apple-as-a-Service' opportunity.

  • Is Verizon A Buy Or Sell Amid More Management Changes?

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. When will revenue growth reaccelerate?

  • 'Act of God': The price of eggs keeps soaring due to an 'unprecedented' crisis, warns a trade strategist — here are 2 surging food stocks to help buck the slumping market

    Don’t just consume food, invest in it.

  • Factors to Note Ahead of CrowdStrike's (CRWD) Q4 Earnings

    CrowdStrike's (CRWD) Q4 results are likely to reflect the benefits of a solid demand environment, contributions from the newly acquired Reposify business and the addition of new customers.

  • Top Reasons Not To Roll Over Your 401(k) To an IRA

    Five cases in which keeping your plan in place—or employing another non-IRA strategy—is the better move.

  • Buy This Small-Cap Retail Stock. Shares Could Rise by 50%.

    The retail chain now has 333 stores, and is expanding into the Northeast. It has seen steady growth, high profitability, and low debt. And there’s no reason that its growth won’t continue.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Tesla, Apple, Ciena, Silvergate, and More

    Tesla cuts U.S. prices on the Model S and Model X, Apple stock is initiated at Buy by analysts at Goldman Sachs, Ciena posts adjusted fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue that beats expectations.

  • Lordstown Motors’ Sales Were Dreadful. The Stock Is Rising Anyway.

    The electric-vehicles start-up reported a fourth-quarter loss of 45 cents a share from $194,000 in sales. Wall Street was looking for a 32 cent per share loss from roughly $7 million in sales.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy. If it has thin trading volume, the fund manager will have an awfully tough time accumulating shares — without making a big impact on the stock price. IBD research also finds that dozens, if not hundreds, of great stocks each year do not start out as penny shares.

  • EV Startups Brace for Another Tough Year as Cash Dwindles

    Young electric-vehicle makers that worried last year about producing enough autos are now concerned about selling them.

  • Vistra buying Energy Harbor Corp. for $3 bln

    Vistra Corp. (VST) said Monday it will pay $3 billion to acquire Energy Harbor Corp. and combine it with a new unit called Vistra Vision, a retail electricity and zero-carbon generation company. Vistra Vision will own four nuclear power plants with 6,400 megawatts of power, with a renewables and energy storage portfolio. Energy Harbor’s two largest shareholders, Avenue Capital Group and Nuveen, will receive a combination of cash and the 15% ownership interest.

  • Why the stock-market rally can keep going, says Morgan Stanley strategist who only recently warned of a death zone

    Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson, who warned of a 'death zone' for investors last month, says at least the short term, this rally can keep going.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Has Good News for EV Buyers

    The EV upstart is optimistic about its ability to produce more vehicles this year than previously anticipated, according to Bloomberg News.

  • Powerful Vanguard Mutual Funds for Your Roth IRA

    Some Vanguard funds are better than others for a Roth IRA. Investors use these funds to diversify with equities, bonds, and real estate investment trusts.