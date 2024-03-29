Norman Regional expanding again with a new cancer center

Indianapolis-based Bremner Real Estate has started construction on OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center at Norman Regional Health System.

Norman Regional Healthplex is getting a cancer center, its fourth major addition by Indianapolis-based health care developer Bremner Real Estate.

The 48,000-square-foot OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center will serve patients from Norman Regional Health System and OU Health starting in 2025. Manhattan Construction is the construction manager. HGA provided architecture services. The construction cost was not disclosed.

“I am thrilled to announce this milestone not only for Bremner Real Estate but also for our partners’ continued commitment in the fight against cancer,” said Kevin Knue, senior vice president and partner at Bremner. “This state-of-the-art facility will allow two leading health care systems to deliver innovative and compassionate medical care in the most comfortable environment possible.”

The center will combine medical oncology and radiation oncology services under one roof. It will include an underground tunnel connecting to the main hospital, two linear accelerators for targeted radiation therapy, PET CT medical imaging and CT simulation for radiotherapy, 24 infusion bays, exam rooms and physician offices.

“This is an exciting day for our two health systems as we join to offer high-quality, research-driven cancer care to people in Norman and from across southern Oklahoma,” said Dr. Richard Lofgren, president and CEO of OU Health.

“We are pleased to welcome Norman’s excellent oncologists to the OU Health team and to partner with them to provide National Cancer Institute-level care that is driven by research. This is a natural evolution for the long-standing relationship of our health systems."

Bremner's other major projects with Norman Regional Health include Norman Regional Nine, a 47,000-square-foot free-standing emergency department that replaced an aging hospital, completed late last year; and a 135,000-square-foot ambulatory care center and 750-car attached parking garage.

Price Edwards & Co. reports these commercial real estate transactions

SAKZ Inc. LLC paid MPMM Investments LLC $2,175,000 for a 22,000-square-foot retail property at 2809 NW 10. Rosha Wood handled the transaction.

Commissioners of the Land Office paid CHM DEV LLC $ 2,150,000 for a 4,200-square-foot retail building, Huntington Jewelers, at 835 N Czech Hall Road, Yukon. Tre Dupuy and Ian Self handled the transaction.

Booth Properties LLC paid Art Link & Letter LLC $740,000 for a 3,459-square-foot office building at 1024 W Covell Road, Edmond. Aaron Diehl handled the transaction.

Tsalagi LLC paid Lakeside Appraisal Partnership $350,000 for a 7,086-square-foot office property at 3300 S Lakeside Drive. Diehl and Tom Fields handled the transaction.

Perri Dunn PLLC renewed a lease for 7,385 square feet of office space in BancFirst Tower, 100 N Broadway Ave. Dupuy and Self handled the transaction.

Perri Dunn PLLC leased an additional 3,458 square feet of office space in BancFirst Tower, 100 N Broadway Ave. Dupuy and Self handled the transaction.

Gungoll, Jackson, Box & Devoll PC leased 5,907 square feet of office space at 4747 Gaillardia Parkway. Dupuy and Self handled the transaction.

Modivcare Solutions LLC leased 5,679 square feet of office space in Lakepointe Towers at 4013 Northwest Expressway. Craig Tucker handled the transaction.

Summit BHC Wichita LLC leased 5,077 square feet of office space at 10707 Broadway Extension. Fields handled the transaction.

Grit and Titan Personnel leased 5,021 square feet of office space in Brosdway Executive Park at 201 NW 63. Derek James handled the transaction.

Turrentine Properties LLC leased 3,720 square feet of industrial space at 913 NW 79. Chris Roberts handled the transaction.

Colorful Electric LLC leased 2,100 square feet of industrial space at 120 N Rockwell Ave. James, Andrew Holder, and Danny Rivera handled the transaction.

Camila's Restaurant leased 2,100 square feet of retail space in Almonte Shopping Center at 2908 SW 59. Everest Ernst handled the transaction.

Oak Brothers Cabinet Co. leased 1,850 square feet of industrial space at Midcon Realty at 7408 NW 83. James handled the transaction.

Menchie's Yogurt leased 1,600 square feet of retail space in University Town Center at 1400 24 Ave NW, Norman. Ernst handled the transaction.

Penny Lane Therapy LLC leased 1,381 square feet of office space in Jamestown Office Park at 3035 NW 63. James handled the transaction.

Scotty Dequasie Body Art leased 1,250 square feet of retail space at 7380 S Walker Ave. Diehl handled the transaction.

Newmark Robinson Park reports these real estate transactions

Harbor Freight Tools leased 15,000 square feet of retail space at Choctaw Plaza, 14351 NE 23, Choctaw. Michael Almaraz represented the landlord and Danny Ojeda with Retail Site Group represented the tenant.

Wingstop leased 1,560 square feet of retail space at 2620 Classen Blvd., Norman. Jay Cohlmia and Michael Rapella represented the tenant.

Domino’s Pizza leased 2,000 square feet of retail space at 1031 S Meridian Ave. AJ Tolbert with Creek Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord and Michael Almaraz represented the tenant.

Mercy Health Oklahoma Communities has renewed leases for 12,379 square feet and 6,727 square feet of office space at 950 N Porter Ave., Norman. Levi Ballard, Brandon Birdwell, and John Cohlmia represented the tenant.

Automotive Repairs and Maintenance LLC leased 10,000 square feet of office space at 3612 S Kelly Ave., Edmond. Brad Rice represented the landlord and the tenant.

Invicto Futsal leased 20,173 square feet of industrial space at 419 NE 48. Brett Price, Kris Davis, and Karley Harper represented the landlord and the tenant.

Active-Ice Inc. leased 11,989 square feet of industrial space at 415 NE 48. Price, Davis, and Harper represented the landlord and the tenant.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Norman Regional Healthplex expanding with new cancer center