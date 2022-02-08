U.S. markets open in 3 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,480.25
    +4.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,020.00
    +51.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,574.25
    +14.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.50
    +4.20 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.66
    -1.66 (-1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.40
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.90
    -0.18 (-0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1427
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9160
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.89
    -0.33 (-1.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3552
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2590
    +0.1790 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,866.30
    +1,298.38 (+3.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.27
    +18.51 (+1.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,602.45
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     

North American Carrier Selects Allot to Offer Cybersecurity Services to Its Customers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Allot
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ALLT

Significant North American carrier with millions of subscribers to offer network-based cybersecurity services to protect 4G and 5G consumer customers from malware, viruses, phishing and ransomware attacks.

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, today announced that, in a deal signed toward the end of 2021, a significant North American carrier, with millions of subscribers, selected Allot NetworkSecure so that it can offer its 4G and 5G customers cybersecurity protection services. The carrier and Allot will share recurring revenue from monthly cybersecurity service fees.

NetworkSecure is a network-based solution, offering zero-touch, clientless operation, requiring no application installation by the end customer. With NetworkSecure, the carrier can now offer its customers protection from cyberthreats, including viruses and other types of malware and phishing and ransomware attacks. An easy-to-use branded interface provides alerts and reporting that help strengthen brand loyalty.

“This will be one of the first North American carriers to offer zero touch network-based cybersecurity services to its consumer customers,” said Moshe Moran, VP Sales North America, Allot. “Allot is privileged to offer the solutions that help them achieve this milestone.”

###

Additional Resources:

Allot Blog: https://www.allot.com/blog

Allot On-air Podcast: https://www.allot.com/resources/podcasts

Follow us on Twitter: @allot_ltd

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allot-communications

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers globally.

Allot. See. Control. Secure.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: acceptance of our products by our reseller and customer in EMEA, our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on third-party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT: Seth Greenberg Allot +972 549222294 sgreenberg@allot.com Ehud Helft / Kenny Green Allot Investor Relations +1 212 378-8040 Allot@gkir.com


Recommended Stories

  • 'Dip Buyers' Get Badly Burned Scooping Up 8 Falling Stocks

    It might be tempting to be a hero and buy crashing S&P 500 stocks. But it's a risky move that might leave you holding the bag.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) fell 5.1% on Monday amid a clash with European regulators. The European Union's data watchdogs want to better protect its citizens' personal information. Meta Platforms' stock price fell sharply on Monday.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Set to Beat Earnings This Week

    We’re well into earnings season, and so far, investors should be gratified by the results. Cumulatively, some 56% of the S&P 500 companies have reported so far; of those, 79% have beaten earnings estimates. Overall, earnings are up 45% in the past 12 months, and this is the fourth quarter in a row with sequential gains of 25% or more. While the earnings season has been solid, there is one cautionary note – the immediate comparison is to 2020, when the COVID pandemic had a negative impact on a wi

  • Nvidia Calls Off Acquisition of Chip-Designer Arm. It’s Not a Surprise.

    Nvidia and Japan's SoftBank call off Nvidia's purchase of chip design company Arm. SoftBank, which owns Arm, says it plans to take the U.K.-based chip business public.

  • Bank of America Strategists Warn Fed Hikes in Pricey Market to End Poorly

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimists expecting the stock market to weather the rate-hike cycle as they’ve done in the past are missing one important detail, according to Bank of America Corp.’s strategists. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Tru

  • Stocks: Hasbro dips on cost pressures, Bumble flat on acquisition news, Alibaba falls, Peloton pops

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Emily McCormick discuss the four stocks they are watching today.

  • Amazon in Pact for Potential Stake in Sensor Maker Velodyne

    (Bloomberg) -- Velodyne Lidar Inc. shares more than doubled in late trading after Amazon.com Inc. acquired warrants that could lead to a stake in the auto-sensor maker.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesVelodyne agr

  • Trump-related SPACs surge, then fall, as retail investors have their own Joe Rogan experience

    SPACs associated with Rumble and Trump Media & Technology Group were soaring into the final hour of Monday's trading thanks to Joe Rogan's issues with Spotify.

  • BP makes £3bn profit in three months as millions face nightmare gas and electricity bills

    BP’s annual profits surged to $12.8bn (£9.5bn), the highest profit in eight years, as millions of households face a cost of living squeeze.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks are going through a historic drawdown at the moment. Nearly 400 publicly traded biotech companies have lost 40% or more of their value in just the past six months. Many of these beaten-down biotech stocks will ultimately rebound.

  • 15 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 15 blue chip dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield. To create a solid portfolio that offers an effective hedge against inflation, whilst offering a continuous stream of […]

  • Why Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Bounced Today

    Shares of cruise line operator Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) fell by 4.8% on Friday after the company reported a big fourth-quarter earnings miss, and warned that its return to profitability will arrive later this year than previously expected due to the omicron coronavirus surge.

  • Giant Pension Sold Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PGGM cut investments in Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm in the fourth quarter, and started a position in Nvidia.

  • Take-Two Interactive shares sink on Q3 earnings, next ‘Grand Theft Auto’ title announced

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the quarterly earnings results for video game and software company Take-Two Interactive.

  • Pfizer's COVID cash pile opens opportunities for deals

    Investors on Tuesday hope to learn Pfizer Inc's plans for what could be a once-in-a-generation cash infusion from COVID-19 treatments and vaccines in 2022, with some looking for the drugmaker to spend on deals. Pfizer's 2021 sales are expected to top $80 billion - its highest ever annual figure, according to Chief Executive Albert Bourla. Analysts expect revenue to top $100 billion in 2022 as production of Pfizer's oral antiviral treatment Paxlovid picks up.

  • Investors Gobble Up Dividend Stocks During Market Turbulence

    An early-year tumble in major U.S. stock indexes has some investors searching for safety by dumping shares of high-growth technology stocks for stodgier businesses that pay shareholders cash, including banks, oil companies and telecoms.

  • Nvidia becomes 7th-largest U.S. company as it passes Facebook owner Meta for the first time

    Nvidia Corp. became the seventh-largest U.S. company Monday as it overtook Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc. for the first time.

  • Ask an Advisor: Do I Really Need a Trust?

    I retired a few years ago and have a will and power of attorney, a reasonably good-sized net worth, mutual funds, annuities, cash, a home with no mortgage and a long-term health policy. I’ve read about trusts, but I’m still … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: Do I Really Need a Trust? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About NIO Inc. (NIO)?

    Technology stocks had a lousy start to 2022. QQQ lost 9% of its value in January. Pandemic winners are getting crushed while energy stocks are surging. Roblox lost 36%, Moderna lost 33%, and Carvana and Shopify lost 30% of their values in January. We aren’t certain about the bubbly technology stocks that trade for ridiculously […]

  • These 2 Mega-Cap Stalwart Stocks Just Hit All-Time Highs

    The stock market had another up-and-down day on Monday, as investors tried to get used to volatile conditions. Important questions like whether inflation will prove to be fleeting or how much the Federal Reserve might act to boost interest rates won't get answers in the immediate term. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) eked out the tiniest of gains, but the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) finished lower.