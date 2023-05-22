Is Northam Platinum Holdings Limited's (JSE:NPH) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Northam Platinum Holdings' (JSE:NPH) stock increased significantly by 10% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Northam Platinum Holdings' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Northam Platinum Holdings is:

35% = R13b ÷ R36b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every ZAR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of ZAR0.35.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Northam Platinum Holdings' Earnings Growth And 35% ROE

First thing first, we like that Northam Platinum Holdings has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 19% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. So, the substantial 66% net income growth seen by Northam Platinum Holdings over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

We then compared Northam Platinum Holdings' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 37% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is NPH fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Northam Platinum Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that Northam Platinum Holdings doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Northam Platinum Holdings' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

