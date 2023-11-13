Are Northam Platinum Holdings Limited's (JSE:NPH) Mixed Financials The Reason For Its Gloomy Performance on The Stock Market?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Northam Platinum Holdings' (JSE:NPH) recent performance, when its stock has declined 12% over the past three months. We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Long-term fundamentals are usually what drive market outcomes, so it's worth paying close attention. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Northam Platinum Holdings' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Northam Platinum Holdings is:

7.9% = R2.6b ÷ R32b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every ZAR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn ZAR0.08 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Northam Platinum Holdings' Earnings Growth And 7.9% ROE

It is hard to argue that Northam Platinum Holdings' ROE is much good in and of itself. Even when compared to the industry average of 14%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that Northam Platinum Holdings grew its net income at a significant rate of 50% in the last five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then compared Northam Platinum Holdings' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 38% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Northam Platinum Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Northam Platinum Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 92% (implying that it keeps only 8.3% of profits) for Northam Platinum Holdings suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 33% over the next three years. The fact that the company's ROE is expected to rise to 20% over the same period is explained by the drop in the payout ratio.

Conclusion

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Northam Platinum Holdings' performance. While no doubt its earnings growth is pretty substantial, its ROE and earnings retention is quite poor. So while the company has managed to grow its earnings in spite of this, we are unconvinced if this growth could extend, especially during troubled times. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

