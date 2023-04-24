U.S. markets closed

Northeast Bank Reports Third Quarter Results and Declares Dividend

Northeast Bank
·30 min read
Northeast Bank
Northeast Bank

PORTLAND, Maine, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based full-service bank, today reported net income of $12.5 million, or $1.69 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to net income of $10.6 million, or $1.36 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2023 was $32.1 million, or $4.35 per diluted common share, compared to $31.9 million, or $3.98 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended March 31, 2022.

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on May 19, 2023, to shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023.

“We reported strong results in our third fiscal quarter,” said Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer. “As a result of the historic loan growth during our second fiscal quarter, we increased the National Lending Division’s interest income by $29.1 million, or 140.2%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and by $13.8 million, or 38.3%, compared with the quarter ended December 31, 2022. We successfully integrated $998.5 million in loans purchased during the second fiscal quarter into our existing loan portfolio and maintained careful underwriting standards. Utilizing our at-the-market stock offering plan, we issued 160 thousand shares of common stock during the quarter at a weighted average net proceeds per share of $42.78.” Mr. Wayne continued, “As a result of this activity, we are reporting earnings of $1.69 per diluted common share, a return on average equity of 18.5%, and a return on average assets of 1.8% for the quarter.”

As of March 31, 2023, total assets were $2.87 billion, an increase of $1.28 billion, or 81.1%, from total assets of $1.58 billion as of June 30, 2022.

1.  The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023:

 

Loan Portfolio Changes

 

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

 

March 31, 2023
Balance

 

December 31, 2022
Balance

 

Change ($)

 

Change (%)

 

(Dollars in thousands)

National Lending Purchased

$

1,460,598

 

 

$

1,483,567

 

 

$

(22,969

)

 

 

(1.55

%)

National Lending Originated

 

994,707

 

 

 

963,775

 

 

 

30,932

 

 

 

3.21

%

SBA National

 

25,537

 

 

 

27,239

 

 

 

(1,702

)

 

 

(6.25

%)

Community Banking

 

28,953

 

 

 

30,176

 

 

 

(1,223

)

 

 

(4.05

%)

Total

$

2,509,795

 

 

$

2,504,757

 

 

$

5,038

 

 

 

0.20

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023

 

March 31, 2023
Balance

 

June 30, 2022
Balance

 

Change ($)

 

Change (%)

 

(Dollars in thousands)

National Lending Purchased

$

1,460,598

 

 

$

477,682

 

 

$

982,916

 

 

 

205.77

%

National Lending Originated

 

994,707

 

 

 

759,229

 

 

 

235,478

 

 

 

27.67

%

SBA National

 

25,537

 

 

 

33,046

 

 

 

(7,509

)

 

 

(22.72

%)

Community Banking

 

28,953

 

 

 

34,909

 

 

 

(5,956

)

 

 

(17.06

%)

Total

$

2,509,795

 

 

$

1,304,866

 

 

$

1,204,929

 

 

 

92.34

%

Loans generated by the Bank's National Lending Division for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 totaled $138.6 million, which consisted of $21.5 million of purchased loans, at an average price of 90.6% of unpaid principal balance, and $117.1 million of originated loans.

An overview of the Bank’s National Lending Division portfolio follows:

 

National Lending Portfolio

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

Purchased

 

Originated

 

Total

 

Purchased

 

Originated

 

Total

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Loans purchased or originated during the period:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unpaid principal balance

$

23,715

 

 

$

117,108

 

 

$

140,823

 

 

$

32,079

 

 

$

152,105

 

 

$

184,184

 

Net investment basis

 

21,493

 

 

 

117,108

 

 

 

138,601

 

 

 

23,920

 

 

 

152,105

 

 

 

176,025

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loan returns during the period:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yield

 

7.62

%

 

 

9.23

%

 

 

8.26

%

 

 

8.25

%

 

 

6.94

%

 

 

7.50

%

Total Return on Purchased Loans (1)

 

7.62

%

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

7.62

%

 

 

8.30

%

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

8.30

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended March 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

Purchased

 

Originated

 

Total

 

Purchased

 

Originated

 

Total

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Loans purchased or originated during the period:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unpaid principal balance

$

1,260,530

 

 

$

472,820

 

 

$

1,733,350

 

 

$

162,492

 

 

$

414,989

 

 

$

577,481

 

Net investment basis

 

1,095,003

 

 

 

472,820

 

 

 

1,567,823

 

 

 

151,412

 

 

 

414,989

 

 

 

566,401

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loan returns during the period:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Yield

 

7.83

%

 

 

8.57

%

 

 

8.20

%

 

 

8.80

%

 

 

6.61

%

 

 

7.55

%

Total Return on Purchased Loans (1)

 

7.83

%

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

7.83

%

 

 

8.80

%

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

8.80

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total loans as of period end:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unpaid principal balance

$

1,650,072

 

 

$

994,707

 

 

$

2,644,779

 

 

$

516,972

 

 

$

680,568

 

 

$

1,197,540

 

Net investment basis

 

1,460,598

 

 

 

994,707

 

 

 

2,455,305

 

 

 

479,824

 

 

 

680,568

 

 

 

1,160,392

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on real estate owned and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”

 

2.  Deposits increased by $841.2 million, or 65.3%, from June 30, 2022. The increase was attributable to increases in time deposits of $883.9 million, or 694.3%, and savings and interest checking deposits of $108.6 million, or 18.6%, partially offset by a decrease in demand deposits of $153.9 million, or 46.8%. The primary reason for the net increase in deposits was due to the increase in brokered time deposits, which increased to $744.1 million compared to none outstanding at June 30, 2022. The use of brokered time deposits is part of the Bank’s strategy to fund the loan purchases in the short-term. The decrease in demand deposits was primarily due to a $165.0 million decrease in the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) balance during the nine months ended March 31, 2023 as the balance of PPP loans purchased by ACAP that remain outstanding has decreased significantly during this period.

3.  Shareholders’ equity increased by $35.6 million, or 14.3%, from June 30, 2022, primarily due to net income of $32.1 million, the issuance of 194 thousand shares of voting common stock, adding $8.0 million to shareholders’ equity, and stock-based compensation of $2.6 million, partially offset by the repurchase of 136 thousand shares of voting common stock at a weighted average price per share of $37.99, which resulted in a $5.2 million decrease to shareholders’ equity.

Net income increased by $1.9 million to $12.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to net income of $10.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

1.  Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses increased by $11.2 million to $32.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $21.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to the following:

  • An increase in interest income earned on loans of $29.2 million, primarily due to an increase in interest income earned on the National Lending Division’s originated and purchased portfolios, due to higher average balances in both portfolios and higher rates earned on the originated portfolio, partially offset by lower rates earned on the purchased portfolio; and

  • An increase in interest income earned on short-term investments of $1.8 million, primarily due to higher rates earned; partially offset by,

  • An increase in deposit interest expense of $16.3 million, due to higher interest rates and higher average balances in interest-bearing deposits; and

  • An increase in FHLB borrowings interest expense of $3.7 million, primarily due to higher average balances.

The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:

 

Interest Income and Yield on Loans

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

Average

 

Interest

 

 

 

Average

 

Interest

 

 

 

Balance

 

Income

 

Yield

 

Balance

 

Income

 

Yield

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Community Banking

$

29,157

 

$

436

 

6.06

%

 

$

40,144

 

$

550

 

5.56

%

SBA National

 

28,288

 

 

851

 

12.20

%

 

 

34,605

 

 

577

 

6.76

%

SBA PPP

 

-

 

 

-

 

0.00

%

 

 

462

 

 

3

 

3.05

%

National Lending:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originated

 

981,660

 

 

22,347

 

9.23

%

 

 

643,707

 

 

11,021

 

6.94

%

Purchased

 

1,463,242

 

 

27,475

 

7.62

%

 

 

477,912

 

 

9,722

 

8.25

%

Total National Lending

 

2,444,902

 

 

49,822

 

8.26

%

 

 

1,121,619

 

 

20,743

 

7.50

%

Total

$

2,502,347

 

$

51,109

 

8.28

%

 

$

1,196,830

 

$

21,873

 

7.41

%

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended March 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

Average

 

Interest

 

 

 

Average

 

Interest

 

 

 

Balance

 

Income

 

Yield

 

Balance

 

Income

 

Yield

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Community Banking

$

31,002

 

$

1,490

 

6.40

%

 

$

42,995

 

$

1,692

 

5.24

%

SBA National

 

28,945

 

 

2,191

 

10.08

%

 

 

36,322

 

 

1,835

 

6.73

%

SBA PPP

 

-

 

 

-

 

0.00

%

 

 

827

 

 

17

 

2.74

%

National Lending:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originated

 

898,467

 

 

57,770

 

8.57

%

 

 

597,127

 

 

29,634

 

6.61

%

Purchased

 

901,377

 

 

52,965

 

7.83

%

 

 

452,603

 

 

29,883

 

8.80

%

Total National Lending

 

1,799,844

 

 

110,735

 

8.20

%

 

 

1,049,730

 

 

59,517

 

7.55

%

Total

$

1,859,791

 

$

114,416

 

8.20

%

 

$

1,129,874

 

$

63,061

 

7.43

%

 

The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” When compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, transactional income increased by $583 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $17.1 million due to the increase in average balances. The total return on purchased loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was 7.6%, a decrease from 8.3% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:

 

Total Return on Purchased Loans

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

Income

 

Return (1)

 

Income

 

Return (1)

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Regularly scheduled interest and accretion

$

24,280

 

6.73

%

 

$

7,166

 

6.08

%

Transactional income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on real estate owned

 

-

 

0.00

%

 

 

56

 

0.05

%

Accelerated accretion and loan fees

 

3,195

 

0.89

%

 

 

2,556

 

2.17

%

Total transactional income

 

3,195

 

0.89

%

 

 

2,612

 

2.22

%

Total

$

27,475

 

7.62

%

 

$

9,778

 

8.30

%

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended March 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

Income

 

Return (1)

 

Income

 

Return (1)

 

(Dollars in thousands)

Regularly scheduled interest and accretion

$

44,968

 

6.65

%

 

$

21,379

 

6.29

%

Transactional income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on real estate owned

 

-

 

0.00

%

 

 

31

 

0.00

%

Accelerated accretion and loan fees

 

7,997

 

1.18

%

 

 

8,504

 

2.51

%

Total transactional income

 

7,997

 

1.18

%

 

 

8,535

 

2.51

%

Total

$

52,965

 

7.83

%

 

$

29,914

 

8.80

%

 

(1)  The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on real estate owned and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

 

2.  Noninterest income decreased by $4.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, principally due to the following:

  • A decrease in correspondent fee income of $4.6 million from the recognition of correspondent fees and net servicing income. Correspondent income for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 is comprised of the following components:

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

(In thousands)

Correspondent Fee

$

9

 

$

1,087

Amortization of Purchased Accrued Interest

 

165

 

 

1,690

Earned Net Servicing Interest

 

153

 

 

2,193

Total

$

327

 

$

4,970

The Bank has $317 thousand of unamortized correspondent fee and purchased accrued interest remaining at March 31, 2023. The decrease in correspondent fee income was partially offset by:

  • A decrease in unrealized loss on equity securities of $338 thousand; and

  • An increase in gain on sale of SBA loans of $228 thousand, due to the sale of $3.7 million in SBA loans during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

3.  Noninterest expense increased by $2.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022, primarily due to the following:

  • An increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $1.2 million, primarily due to increases in regular employee compensation and stock compensation expense;

  • An increase in professional fees of $411 thousand, primarily due to increased legal expense;

  • An increase in deposit insurance expense of $345 thousand, primarily due to the increase in average assets and decrease in Tier 1 leverage ratio, which increased the Bank’s assessment rate; and

  • An increase in data processing fees of $202 thousand, primarily due to increases in IT hardware and software expense, IT professional implementation expense, and IT outsourced processing expense.

4.  Income tax expense increased by $1.7 million to $6.4 million, or an effective tax rate of 33.8%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $4.7 million, or an effective tax rate of 30.6%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The increase in income tax expense is due to the increase in pre-tax income. The increase in the effective tax rate from March 31, 2022 is primarily due to changes in state tax apportionment and changes to permanent tax differences.

As of March 31, 2023, nonperforming assets totaled $14.5 million, or 0.51% of total assets, compared to $12.9 million, or 0.82% of total assets, as of June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to six National Lending loans totaling $4.3 million that were placed on nonaccrual status, partially offset by two National Lending loans totaling $2.5 million that paid off during the nine months ended March 31, 2023.

As of March 31, 2023, past due loans totaled $17.5 million, or 0.70% of total loans, compared to past due loans totaling $7.0 million, or 0.53% of total loans, as of June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to 74 National Lending loans totaling $12.6 million that became past due, partially offset by the payoff of one National Lending purchased loan totaling $1.0 million during the nine months ended March 31, 2023.

As of March 31, 2023, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.1%, compared to 16.1% at June 30, 2022, and the Total capital ratio was 11.9% at March 31, 2023, compared to 19.5% at June 30, 2022. Capital ratios decreased from an increase in assets, primarily loans, partially offset by increased earnings.

Investor Call Information
Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Pierre Lapointe, Chief Financial Officer, and Pat Dignan, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will host a conference call to discuss third quarter earnings and business outlook at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 25th. To access the conference call by phone, please go to this link (Phone Registration), and you will be provided with dial in details. The call will be available via live webcast, which can be viewed by accessing the Bank’s website at www.northeastbank.com and clicking on the About Us - Investor Relations section. To listen to the webcast, attendees are encouraged to visit the website at least fifteen minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Please note there will also be a slide presentation that will accompany the webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available online for one year at www.northeastbank.com.

About Northeast Bank
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) is a full-service bank headquartered in Portland, Maine. We offer personal and business banking services to the Maine market via seven branches. Our National Lending Division purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers online savings products to consumers nationwide. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at www.northeastbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common shareholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, total return on purchased loans, and efficiency ratio. The Bank’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the “FDIC”), in our annual reports to our shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Although the Bank believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Bank’s control. The Bank’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Bank operates, including changes which adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay loans; changes in customer behavior due to political, business and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; reductions in net interest income resulting from interest rate volatility as well as changes in the balances and mix of loans and deposits; changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in loan collectability and increases in defaults and charge-off rates; decreases in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of loan loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changing government regulation; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines; cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; the risk that the Bank may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Bank’s financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the FDIC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NBN-F

 

NORTHEAST BANK

BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

March 31, 2023

 

June 30, 2022

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

2,002

 

 

$

2,095

 

Short-term investments

 

214,569

 

 

 

169,984

 

Total cash and cash equivalents

 

216,571

 

 

 

172,079

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

 

53,792

 

 

 

54,911

 

Equity securities, at fair value

 

6,797

 

 

 

6,798

 

Total securities

 

60,589

 

 

 

61,709

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial real estate

 

1,929,908

 

 

 

882,187

 

Commercial and industrial

 

498,878

 

 

 

352,729

 

Residential real estate

 

80,443

 

 

 

69,209

 

Consumer

 

566

 

 

 

741

 

Total loans

 

2,509,795

 

 

 

1,304,866

 

Less: Allowance for loan losses

 

7,092

 

 

 

5,028

 

Loans, net

 

2,502,703

 

 

 

1,299,838

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

26,967

 

 

 

9,606

 

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

 

16,290

 

 

 

1,610

 

Loan servicing rights, net

 

1,651

 

 

 

1,285

 

Bank-owned life insurance

 

18,250

 

 

 

17,922

 

Other assets

 

23,458

 

 

 

18,710

 

Total assets

$

2,866,479

 

 

$

1,582,759

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

Demand

$

175,154

 

 

$

329,007

 

Savings and interest checking

 

693,849

 

 

 

585,274

 

Money market

 

248,617

 

 

 

246,095

 

Time

 

1,011,256

 

 

 

127,317

 

Total deposits

 

2,128,876

 

 

 

1,287,693

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

 

388,591

 

 

 

15,000

 

Lease liability

 

20,730

 

 

 

4,451

 

Other liabilities

 

44,413

 

 

 

27,294

 

Total liabilities

 

2,582,610

 

 

 

1,334,438

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares

 

 

 

 

issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized;

 

 

 

 

 

7,668,650 and 7,442,103 shares issued and outstanding at

 

 

 

 

March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively

 

7,669

 

 

 

7,442

 

Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized;

 

 

 

 

 

No shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022

-

 

 

-

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

41,967

 

 

 

38,749

 

Retained earnings

 

234,861

 

 

 

202,980

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(628

)

 

 

(850

)

Total shareholders' equity

 

283,869

 

 

 

248,321

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,866,479

 

 

$

1,582,759

 


NORTHEAST BANK

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

Nine Months Ended March 31,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Interest and dividend income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and fees on loans

 

$

51,109

 

 

$

21,873

 

 

$

114,416

 

 

$

63,061

 

Interest on available-for-sale securities

 

 

329

 

 

 

65

 

 

 

748

 

 

 

235

 

Other interest and dividend income

 

 

1,916

 

 

 

73

 

 

 

4,255

 

 

 

365

 

Total interest and dividend income

 

 

53,354

 

 

 

22,011

 

 

 

119,419

 

 

 

63,661

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

17,240

 

 

 

916

 

 

 

29,937

 

 

 

3,408

 

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

 

 

3,862

 

 

 

122

 

 

 

4,795

 

 

 

377

 

Obligation under capital lease agreements

 

 

13

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

46

 

 

 

70

 

Total interest expense

 

 

21,115

 

 

 

1,059

 

 

 

34,778

 

 

 

3,855

 

Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses

 

 

32,239

 

 

 

20,952

 

 

 

84,641

 

 

 

59,806

 

Provision (credit) for loan losses

 

 

676

 

 

 

(287

)

 

 

1,851

 

 

 

(1,582

)

Net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses

 

 

31,563

 

 

 

21,239

 

 

 

82,790

 

 

 

61,388

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fees for other services to customers

 

 

372

 

 

 

476

 

 

 

1,142

 

 

 

1,236

 

Gain on sales of SBA loans

 

 

228

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

299

 

 

 

-

 

Gain on sales of PPP loans

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

86

 

Net unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

 

 

80

 

 

 

(258

)

 

 

(127

)

 

 

(332

)

Gain (loss) on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral and premises and equipment, net

 

 

-

 

 

 

56

 

 

 

(73

)

 

 

55

 

Correspondent fee income

 

 

327

 

 

 

4,970

 

 

 

2,327

 

 

 

18,842

 

Gain on termination of interest rate swap

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

96

 

 

 

-

 

Bank-owned life insurance income

 

 

110

 

 

 

105

 

 

 

329

 

 

 

317

 

Other noninterest income

 

 

71

 

 

 

59

 

 

 

154

 

 

 

97

 

Total noninterest income

 

 

1,188

 

 

 

5,408

 

 

 

4,147

 

 

 

20,301

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

 

8,434

 

 

 

7,258

 

 

 

25,149

 

 

 

22,226

 

Occupancy and equipment expense

 

 

1,061

 

 

 

916

 

 

 

3,113

 

 

 

2,667

 

Professional fees

 

 

951

 

 

 

540

 

 

 

1,931

 

 

 

1,455

 

Data processing fees

 

 

1,369

 

 

 

1,167

 

 

 

3,690

 

 

 

3,341

 

Marketing expense

 

 

187

 

 

 

160

 

 

 

583

 

 

 

511

 

Loan acquisition and collection expense

 

 

451

 

 

 

452

 

 

 

1,841

 

 

 

2,911

 

FDIC insurance premiums

 

 

443

 

 

 

98

 

 

 

684

 

 

 

298

 

Other noninterest expense

 

 

940

 

 

 

810

 

 

 

3,183

 

 

 

2,518

 

Total noninterest expense

 

 

13,836

 

 

 

11,401

 

 

 

40,174

 

 

 

35,927

 

Income before income tax expense

 

 

18,915

 

 

 

15,246

 

 

 

46,763

 

 

 

45,762

 

Income tax expense

 

 

6,398

 

 

 

4,659

 

 

 

14,661

 

 

 

13,895

 

Net income

 

$

12,517

 

 

$

10,587

 

 

$

32,102

 

 

$

31,867

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

7,352,447

 

 

 

7,687,737

 

 

 

7,307,142

 

 

 

7,907,398

 

Diluted

 

 

7,413,812

 

 

 

7,790,963

 

 

 

7,377,236

 

 

 

7,998,221

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.70

 

 

$

1.38

 

 

$

4.39

 

 

$

4.03

 

Diluted

 

 

1.69

 

 

 

1.36

 

 

 

4.35

 

 

 

3.98

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends declared per common share

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NORTHEAST BANK

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

Interest

 

Average

 

 

 

Interest

 

Average

 

Average

 

Income/

 

Yield/

 

Average

 

Income/

 

Yield/

 

Balance

 

Expense

 

Rate

 

Balance

 

Expense

 

Rate

Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Securities

$

60,315

 

 

$

329

 

 

2.21

%

 

$

63,865

 

 

$

65

 

 

0.41

%

Loans (1) (2)

 

2,502,347

 

 

 

51,109

 

 

8.28

%

 

 

1,196,830

 

 

 

21,873

 

 

7.41

%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

 

13,958

 

 

 

76

 

 

2.21

%

 

 

1,280

 

 

 

6

 

 

1.90

%

Short-term investments (3)

 

174,431

 

 

 

1,840

 

 

4.28

%

 

 

226,820

 

 

 

67

 

 

0.12

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

2,751,051

 

 

 

53,354

 

 

7.87

%

 

 

1,488,795

 

 

 

22,011

 

 

6.00

%

Cash and due from banks

 

2,565

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,504

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other non-interest earning assets

 

67,861

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

46,022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

2,821,477

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,537,321

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities & Shareholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOW accounts

$

543,050

 

 

$

4,820

 

 

3.60

%

 

$

353,019

 

 

$

202

 

 

0.23

%

Money market accounts

 

253,542

 

 

 

1,372

 

 

2.19

%

 

 

256,074

 

 

 

192

 

 

0.30

%

Savings accounts

 

108,102

 

 

 

281

 

 

1.05

%

 

 

126,902

 

 

 

167

 

 

0.53

%

Time deposits

 

1,077,242

 

 

 

10,767

 

 

4.05

%

 

 

134,558

 

 

 

355

 

 

1.07

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

1,981,936

 

 

 

17,240

 

 

3.53

%

 

 

870,553

 

 

 

916

 

 

0.43

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

 

324,696

 

 

 

3,862

 

 

4.82

%

 

 

15,000

 

 

 

122

 

 

3.30

%

Capital lease obligations

 

20,789

 

 

 

13

 

 

0.25

%

 

 

5,022

 

 

 

21

 

 

1.70

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

2,327,421

 

 

 

21,115

 

 

3.68

%

 

 

890,575

 

 

 

1,059

 

 

0.48

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Demand deposits and escrow accounts

 

201,354

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

388,171

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

18,786

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,220

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

2,547,561

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,292,966

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

273,916

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

244,355

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,821,477

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,537,321

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

 

 

$

32,239

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

20,952

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest rate spread

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.19

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5.52

%

Net interest margin (4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.75

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5.71

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of funds (5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.39

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.34

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.

(2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.

(3) Short-term investments include Federal Reserve and FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.

(4) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.

(5) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.

 


NORTHEAST BANK

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

 

Nine Months Ended March 31,

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

Interest

 

Average

 

 

 

Interest

 

Average

 

Average

 

Income/

 

Yield/

 

Average

 

Income/

 

Yield/

 

Balance

 

Expense

 

Rate

 

Balance

 

Expense

 

Rate

Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Securities

$

60,818

 

 

$

748

 

 

1.64

%

 

$

65,295

 

 

$

235

 

 

0.48

%

Loans (1) (2)

 

1,859,791

 

 

 

114,416

 

 

8.20

%

 

 

1,129,874

 

 

 

63,061

 

 

7.43

%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

 

7,317

 

 

 

137

 

 

2.49

%

 

 

1,237

 

 

 

19

 

 

2.05

%

Short-term investments (3)

 

162,136

 

 

 

4,118

 

 

3.38

%

 

 

330,722

 

 

 

346

 

 

0.14

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

2,090,062

 

 

 

119,419

 

 

7.61

%

 

 

1,527,128

 

 

 

63,661

 

 

5.55

%

Cash and due from banks

 

2,531

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,686

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other non-interest earning assets

 

85,970

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

50,751

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

2,178,563

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,580,565

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities & Shareholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOW accounts

$

529,482

 

 

$

9,990

 

 

2.51

%

 

$

303,525

 

 

$

569

 

 

0.25

%

Money market accounts

 

249,353

 

 

 

2,583

 

 

1.38

%

 

 

265,639

 

 

 

591

 

 

0.30

%

Savings accounts

 

123,607

 

 

 

848

 

 

0.91

%

 

 

99,725

 

 

 

361

 

 

0.48

%

Time deposits

 

614,044

 

 

 

16,516

 

 

3.58

%

 

 

207,304

 

 

 

1,887

 

 

1.21

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

1,516,486

 

 

 

29,937

 

 

2.63

%

 

 

876,193

 

 

 

3,408

 

 

0.52

%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

 

155,639

 

 

 

4,795

 

 

4.10

%

 

 

15,000

 

 

 

377

 

 

3.35

%

Capital lease obligations

 

13,829

 

 

 

46

 

 

0.44

%

 

 

5,431

 

 

 

70

 

 

1.72

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

1,685,954

 

 

 

34,778

 

 

2.75

%

 

 

896,624

 

 

 

3,855

 

 

0.57

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Demand deposits and escrow accounts

 

219,785

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

429,354

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

12,294

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,596

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

1,918,033

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,340,574

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

260,530

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

239,991

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,178,563

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,580,565

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

 

 

$

84,641

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

59,806

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest rate spread

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.86

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.98

%

Net interest margin (4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5.39

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5.22

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of funds (5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.43

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.39

%

 

(1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.

(2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.

(3) Short-term investments include Federal Reserve and FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.

(4) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.

(5) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.


NORTHEAST BANK

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

Three Months Ended

 

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

September 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

Net interest income

$

32,239

 

 

$

28,752

 

 

$

23,649

 

 

$

23,619

 

 

$

20,952

 

Provision (credit) for loan losses

 

676

 

 

 

325

 

 

 

850

 

 

 

(879

)

 

 

(287

)

Noninterest income

 

1,188

 

 

 

1,301

 

 

 

1,659

 

 

 

4,144

 

 

 

5,408

 

Noninterest expense

 

13,836

 

 

 

13,704

 

 

 

12,634

 

 

 

12,856

 

 

 

11,401

 

Net income

 

12,517

 

 

 

11,298

 

 

 

8,287

 

 

 

10,296

 

 

 

10,587

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

7,352,447

 

 

 

7,256,281

 

 

 

7,312,291

 

 

 

7,506,465

 

 

 

7,687,737

 

Diluted

 

7,413,812

 

 

 

7,323,402

 

 

 

7,394,089

 

 

 

7,617,933

 

 

 

7,790,963

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.70

 

 

$

1.56

 

 

$

1.13

 

 

$

1.37

 

 

$

1.38

 

Diluted

 

1.69

 

 

 

1.54

 

 

 

1.12

 

 

 

1.35

 

 

 

1.36

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends declared per common share

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

1.80

%

 

 

2.13

%

 

 

2.03

%

 

 

2.68

%

 

 

2.79

%

Return on average equity

 

18.53

%

 

 

17.48

%

 

 

13.07

%

 

 

16.55

%

 

 

17.57

%

Net interest rate spread (1)

 

4.19

%

 

 

5.42

%

 

 

5.61

%

 

 

6.14

%

 

 

5.52

%

Net interest margin (2)

 

4.75

%

 

 

5.82

%

 

 

5.96

%

 

 

6.34

%

 

 

5.71

%

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3)

 

41.39

%

 

 

45.60

%

 

 

49.92

%

 

 

46.31

%

 

 

43.25

%

Noninterest expense to average total assets

 

1.99

%

 

 

2.58

%

 

 

3.09

%

 

 

3.34

%

 

 

3.01

%

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

 

118.20

%

 

 

119.28

%

 

 

142.88

%

 

 

156.64

%

 

 

167.20

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of:

 

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

September 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2022

 

March 31, 2022

Nonperforming loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originated portfolio:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential real estate

$

379

 

 

$

448

 

 

$

520

 

 

$

550

 

 

$

621

 

Commercial real estate

 

3,355

 

 

 

3,297

 

 

 

3,528

 

 

 

5,031

 

 

 

6,608

 

Commercial and industrial

 

561

 

 

 

631

 

 

 

452

 

 

 

202

 

 

 

230

 

Consumer

 

-

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

12

 

Total originated portfolio

 

4,295

 

 

 

4,384

 

 

 

4,508

 

 

 

5,794

 

 

 

7,471

 

Total purchased portfolio

 

10,227

 

 

 

8,515

 

 

 

9,089

 

 

 

7,152

 

 

 

10,441

 

Total nonperforming loans

 

14,522

 

 

 

12,899

 

 

 

13,597

 

 

 

12,946

 

 

 

17,912

 

Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

90

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Total nonperforming assets

$

14,522

 

 

$

12,899

 

 

$

13,687

 

 

$

12,946

 

 

$

17,912

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Past due loans to total loans

 

0.70

%

 

 

0.74

%

 

 

0.97

%

 

 

0.53

%

 

 

1.07

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

 

0.58

%

 

 

0.51

%

 

 

0.93

%

 

 

0.99

%

 

 

1.45

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

 

0.51

%

 

 

0.46

%

 

 

0.79

%

 

 

0.82

%

 

 

1.14

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

 

0.28

%

 

 

0.26

%

 

 

0.40

%

 

 

0.39

%

 

 

0.47

%

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

 

48.84

%

 

 

49.70

%

 

 

43.38

%

 

 

38.34

%

 

 

32.47

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)

 

614.90

%

 

 

661.48

%

 

 

328.35

%

 

 

294.20

%

 

 

252.90

%

Net loans to deposits (5)

 

117.56

%

 

 

113.74

%

 

 

109.78

%

 

 

100.94

%

 

 

97.19

%

Purchased loans to total loans (6)

 

58.20

%

 

 

59.23

%

 

 

32.62

%

 

 

36.61

%

 

 

38.94

%

Equity to total assets

 

9.90

%

 

 

9.38

%

 

 

14.47

%

 

 

15.69

%

 

 

15.80

%

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

 

11.59

%

 

 

10.84

%

 

 

17.36

%

 

 

19.08

%

 

 

20.13

%

Total capital ratio

 

11.89

%

 

 

11.11

%

 

 

17.77

%

 

 

19.47

%

 

 

20.60

%

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

 

10.06

%

 

 

12.53

%

 

 

15.59

%

 

 

16.13

%

 

 

16.17

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total shareholders’ equity

$

283,869

 

 

$

263,427

 

 

$

252,163

 

 

$

248,321

 

 

$

247,469

 

Less: Preferred stock

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Common shareholders’ equity

 

283,869

 

 

 

263,427

 

 

 

252,163

 

 

 

248,321

 

 

 

247,469

 

Less: Intangible assets (7)

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(1,141

)

 

 

(1,285

)

 

 

(1,696

)

Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

283,869

 

 

$

263,427

 

 

$

251,022

 

 

$

247,036

 

 

$

245,773

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common shares outstanding

 

7,668,650

 

 

 

7,511,044

 

 

 

7,477,158

 

 

 

7,442,103

 

 

 

7,727,312

 

Book value per common share

$

37.02

 

 

$

35.07

 

 

$

33.72

 

 

$

33.37

 

 

$

32.03

 

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (8)

 

37.02

 

 

 

35.07

 

 

 

33.57

 

 

 

33.19

 

 

 

31.81

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period.

(2) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the period.

(3) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the loan loss provision) plus noninterest income.

(4) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans.

(5) During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Bank changed its internal policy limit to calculate based on deposits, not core deposits (non-maturity deposits and maturity deposits less than $250 thousand). Ratios as of March 31, 2022 reflect loans to core deposits.

Beginning with the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and going forward, the Bank removed this internal policy limit (previously 125%).

(6) Beginning with the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and going forward, the Bank removed this internal policy limit (previously 60%).

(7) Includes the loan servicing rights asset. Beginning with the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and going forward, the Bank no longer excludes the loan servicing rights asset from tangible common shareholders’ equity.

(8) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders’ equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.

For More Information:

Jean-Pierre Lapointe, Chief Financial Officer
Northeast Bank, 27 Pearl Street, Portland, ME 04101
207.786.3245 ext. 3220
www.northeastbank.com