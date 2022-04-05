Northern Superior Initiates 2,450 Line-Km Drone-Supported Magnetic Survey, Wapistan Property, Québec

SUDBURY, ON/ ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP), is pleased to announce the initiation of a 2,450 line-km drone-supported magnetic geophysical survey over its district scale (210 claim, 10,722 hectare) 100% owned Wapistan property, strategically positioned within an emerging and important mineral exploration region in the James Bay Lowlands, Québec (Figures 1 and 2).

This survey covers approximately 32 km strike length of a major structure developed in an Archean-aged volcanic-sedimentary package (Figure 2) and is critical in advancing our understanding of the geology of the property, assisting in:

Understanding the relationship between the 13 various showings discovered thus far on the property (see Figure 3, Table 1) to local bedrock structure and lithology;

Identification of highly prospective areas for the discovery of additional mineralization; and

Planning future exploration programs to capitalize on highly prospective areas of mineralization identified from the geophysical data and/or data review.

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO of Northern Superior states: "Results from various prospecting programs have delivered very encouraging results, showing the potential for multiple deposit types. This high-resolution drone-supported survey is critical to enhance this information and plan our property-scale bedrock mapping and prospecting programs scheduled for the summer of 2022. The 100% owned Wapistan mineral property is an underexplored and regionally strategic mineral exploration property, with excellent nearby infrastructure, within Northern Superior's exploration property portfolio."

The Wapistan Mineral Property

The Wapistan property has the potential to host one or more of the following Archean mineralization styles:

Orogenic gold mineralization (Au-Ag±Cu);

Ortho-magmatic base metal mineralization (Ni-Cu-Co-PGE);

Iron-oxide-copper-gold (IOCG) mineralization (Fe-Cu±U);

Copper porphyry mineralization (Au-Ag-Cu-Zn); and

Banded-Iron formations (Fe).

Story continues

The volcanic-sedimentary rocks that make-up the 32km structure captured within the Wapistan property host multiple gold and other precious metal occurrences (Figure 3, Table 1) in rocks similar to those associated with the Roberto Deposit (Newmont Corporation, producing since 2014) and the Eau Claire Gold Deposit (Eastmain Resources Inc.), also located within this emerging mineral exploration and mining region.

The prospecting programs completed over two weeks in the fall of 2018 lead to the discovery of four new mineral showings (see Northern Superior press release January 29, 2019). The potential of the property is highlighted by excellent gold, silver, copper, zinc and lead assays including (Table 1): 1.42g/t gold over 1m (channel, ThreeGold Zone A); 15.4g/t silver over 3.05m (chip, Lac Shabudowan); 7.09% copper over 3.05m (chip, Lac Sabudowan); 760g/t nickel (grab, Poplar); 5.87% zinc over 0.61m (channel, Anomalie 3-40); and 0.55% lead over 0.61m (Channel, Anomalie 3-40).

Figure 1: The Wapistan property is situated within an emerging and important mineral exploration region in the James Bay Lowlands, Québec, hosting several recent mineral discoveries and developments.

Figure 2: Area covered by the current, high-resolution UAV, drone supported magnetic survey. The survey includes 2,450 line kms flown between 15- 30m above ground level. The area is easily accessible by highway with hydro lines either crossing the property or in proximity to it.

Figure 3: Location of reported mineral occurrences on Northern Superior's 100% owned Wapistan property.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

The Wapistan mineral property is one of four key mineral properties 100% owned by Northern Superior. The Company's three other properties (TPK, Croteau Est and Lac Surprise) also represent regional scale exploration opportunities (see Northern Superior Corporate Presentation, www.nsuperior.com).

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB VentureMarket under the symbol NSUPF.

Historic Location, UTM Related Sample Publication Publication Showings Easting Northing Zone Assay Values Type Source Number Threegold-ZoneA 317957 5888253 18 15.8 ppm Ag, 450 ppb Au Grab Sigeom GM 57565 2.5 g/t Ag Grab Sigeom GM 57565 15.4 g/t Ag, 1.42 g/t Au/ 1m Channel Sigeom GM 63775 Lac Wapistan-Ouest 324958 5892463 18 >1 g/t Au Grab Sigeom GM 49933 1.4 g/t Au Grab Sigeom GM 50181 Lac Wapistan 326576 5892416 18 1.8% Cu, 0.31 g/t Au Grab Sigeom GM 49086 Poplar 335330 5896054 18 1850 ppm Cu, 752 ppm Ni, 5.6 g/t Ag Grab Sigeom GM 57920 5.2 g/t Ag / 0.3m Chip Sigeom GM 57920 4.9 g/t Ag/0.6m incl. 5.5 g/t Ag/0.3m Chip Sigeom GM 57920 5.2 g/t Ag/ 1.5m incl. 7 g/t Ag/0.3m Chip Sigeom GM 57920 600ppm Cu, 500ppm Pb, 230 ppm Zn, 316ppm Ni, 7.2 g/t Ag Grab Sigeom GM 57920 720ppm Cu, 600ppm Pb, 269ppm Zn, 760ppm Ni, 6.6 g/t Ag Grab Sigeom GM 57920 Know Bull 340126 5898841 18 8260 ppm Cu Grab Sigeom GM 59618 GM 59625 Anomalie 3-40 341569 5901741 18 5.87% Zn, 0.55% Pb, 21.26 g/t Ag, 1.03 g/t Au / 0.61m Channel Sigeom GM 10200 Lac Shabudowan 342361 5905245 18 7.19% Cu, 15.4 g/t Ag / 3.05m Chip Sigeom GM 10200 Anomalie 4-26 343285 5912170 18 8.23 g/t Ag Grab Sigeom GM 10200 Lac Atsynia 345768 5911029 18 21.94 g/t Ag Grab Sigeom GM 10200 New Showings PG-Zone West 320566 5889358 18 0.18 g/t Au, 0.51 g/t Ag, 938 ppm Cu Grab NSR-2018 Program Lac Kaychikuapichu 337712 5898024 18 0.11 g/t Ag Grab NSR-2018 Program Nimaastaakuwit 341574 5903138 18 0.05 g/t Au, 23.63 g/t Ag, 2660 ppm Cu Grab NSR-2018 Program Atikamakuch N 343900 5911307 18 0.06 g/t Au, 1.37 g/t Ag, 1700 ppm Cu Grab NSR-2018 Program

Table 1: Reported mineral occurrences, newly discovered showings, Northern Superior's 100% owned Wapistan property. Please refer to Figure 3 for location of the mineral occurrences listed in this Table.

The Company's Qualified Person ("QP") for the Wapistan property is Sarah Dean (P.Geo.). As the QP for the Wapistan property, Sarah Deanhas approved information disclosed in this press release.

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.nsuperior.com or contact:

Thomas F. Morris P.Geo., PhD., FGAC

President and CEO

Tel: (705) 525 ‐0992

Fax: (705) 525 ‐7701

e‐mail: info@nsuperior.com

www.nsuperior.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

