U.S. markets open in 2 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,564.75
    -13.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,724.00
    -105.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,118.25
    -46.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,088.70
    -5.90 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.62
    +1.34 (+1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.50
    -2.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.82
    +0.23 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0966
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.20
    -0.43 (-2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3125
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.9400
    +0.1680 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,636.19
    +715.00 (+1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,096.35
    +12.10 (+1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.53
    -17.39 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

Northern Superior Initiates 2,450 Line-Km Drone-Supported Magnetic Survey, Wapistan Property, Québec

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SUP

SUDBURY, ON/ ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / Northern Superior Resources Inc. ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP), is pleased to announce the initiation of a 2,450 line-km drone-supported magnetic geophysical survey over its district scale (210 claim, 10,722 hectare) 100% owned Wapistan property, strategically positioned within an emerging and important mineral exploration region in the James Bay Lowlands, Québec (Figures 1 and 2).

This survey covers approximately 32 km strike length of a major structure developed in an Archean-aged volcanic-sedimentary package (Figure 2) and is critical in advancing our understanding of the geology of the property, assisting in:

  • Understanding the relationship between the 13 various showings discovered thus far on the property (see Figure 3, Table 1) to local bedrock structure and lithology;

  • Identification of highly prospective areas for the discovery of additional mineralization; and

  • Planning future exploration programs to capitalize on highly prospective areas of mineralization identified from the geophysical data and/or data review.

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO of Northern Superior states: "Results from various prospecting programs have delivered very encouraging results, showing the potential for multiple deposit types. This high-resolution drone-supported survey is critical to enhance this information and plan our property-scale bedrock mapping and prospecting programs scheduled for the summer of 2022. The 100% owned Wapistan mineral property is an underexplored and regionally strategic mineral exploration property, with excellent nearby infrastructure, within Northern Superior's exploration property portfolio."

The Wapistan Mineral Property

The Wapistan property has the potential to host one or more of the following Archean mineralization styles:

  • Orogenic gold mineralization (Au-Ag±Cu);

  • Ortho-magmatic base metal mineralization (Ni-Cu-Co-PGE);

  • Iron-oxide-copper-gold (IOCG) mineralization (Fe-Cu±U);

  • Copper porphyry mineralization (Au-Ag-Cu-Zn); and

  • Banded-Iron formations (Fe).

The volcanic-sedimentary rocks that make-up the 32km structure captured within the Wapistan property host multiple gold and other precious metal occurrences (Figure 3, Table 1) in rocks similar to those associated with the Roberto Deposit (Newmont Corporation, producing since 2014) and the Eau Claire Gold Deposit (Eastmain Resources Inc.), also located within this emerging mineral exploration and mining region.

The prospecting programs completed over two weeks in the fall of 2018 lead to the discovery of four new mineral showings (see Northern Superior press release January 29, 2019). The potential of the property is highlighted by excellent gold, silver, copper, zinc and lead assays including (Table 1): 1.42g/t gold over 1m (channel, ThreeGold Zone A); 15.4g/t silver over 3.05m (chip, Lac Shabudowan); 7.09% copper over 3.05m (chip, Lac Sabudowan); 760g/t nickel (grab, Poplar); 5.87% zinc over 0.61m (channel, Anomalie 3-40); and 0.55% lead over 0.61m (Channel, Anomalie 3-40).

Figure 1: The Wapistan property is situated within an emerging and important mineral exploration region in the James Bay Lowlands, Québec, hosting several recent mineral discoveries and developments.

Figure 2: Area covered by the current, high-resolution UAV, drone supported magnetic survey. The survey includes 2,450 line kms flown between 15- 30m above ground level. The area is easily accessible by highway with hydro lines either crossing the property or in proximity to it.

Figure 3: Location of reported mineral occurrences on Northern Superior's 100% owned Wapistan property.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

The Wapistan mineral property is one of four key mineral properties 100% owned by Northern Superior. The Company's three other properties (TPK, Croteau Est and Lac Surprise) also represent regional scale exploration opportunities (see Northern Superior Corporate Presentation, www.nsuperior.com).

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB VentureMarket under the symbol NSUPF.

Historic

Location, UTM

Related

Sample

Publication

Publication

Showings

Easting

Northing

Zone

Assay Values

Type

Source

Number

Threegold-ZoneA

317957

5888253

18

15.8 ppm Ag, 450 ppb Au

Grab

Sigeom

GM 57565

2.5 g/t Ag

Grab

Sigeom

GM 57565

15.4 g/t Ag, 1.42 g/t Au/ 1m

Channel

Sigeom

GM 63775

Lac Wapistan-Ouest

324958

5892463

18

>1 g/t Au

Grab

Sigeom

GM 49933

1.4 g/t Au

Grab

Sigeom

GM 50181

Lac Wapistan

326576

5892416

18

1.8% Cu, 0.31 g/t Au

Grab

Sigeom

GM 49086

Poplar

335330

5896054

18

1850 ppm Cu, 752 ppm Ni, 5.6 g/t Ag

Grab

Sigeom

GM 57920

5.2 g/t Ag / 0.3m

Chip

Sigeom

GM 57920

4.9 g/t Ag/0.6m incl. 5.5 g/t Ag/0.3m

Chip

Sigeom

GM 57920

5.2 g/t Ag/ 1.5m incl. 7 g/t Ag/0.3m

Chip

Sigeom

GM 57920

600ppm Cu, 500ppm Pb, 230 ppm Zn, 316ppm Ni, 7.2 g/t Ag

Grab

Sigeom

GM 57920

720ppm Cu, 600ppm Pb, 269ppm Zn, 760ppm Ni, 6.6 g/t Ag

Grab

Sigeom

GM 57920

Know Bull

340126

5898841

18

8260 ppm Cu

Grab

Sigeom

GM 59618

GM 59625

Anomalie 3-40

341569

5901741

18

5.87% Zn, 0.55% Pb, 21.26 g/t Ag, 1.03 g/t Au / 0.61m

Channel

Sigeom

GM 10200

Lac Shabudowan

342361

5905245

18

7.19% Cu, 15.4 g/t Ag / 3.05m

Chip

Sigeom

GM 10200

Anomalie 4-26

343285

5912170

18

8.23 g/t Ag

Grab

Sigeom

GM 10200

Lac Atsynia

345768

5911029

18

21.94 g/t Ag

Grab

Sigeom

GM 10200

New Showings

PG-Zone West

320566

5889358

18

0.18 g/t Au, 0.51 g/t Ag, 938 ppm Cu

Grab

NSR-2018 Program

Lac Kaychikuapichu

337712

5898024

18

0.11 g/t Ag

Grab

NSR-2018 Program

Nimaastaakuwit

341574

5903138

18

0.05 g/t Au, 23.63 g/t Ag, 2660 ppm Cu

Grab

NSR-2018 Program

Atikamakuch N

343900

5911307

18

0.06 g/t Au, 1.37 g/t Ag, 1700 ppm Cu

Grab

NSR-2018 Program

Table 1: Reported mineral occurrences, newly discovered showings, Northern Superior's 100% owned Wapistan property. Please refer to Figure 3 for location of the mineral occurrences listed in this Table.

The Company's Qualified Person ("QP") for the Wapistan property is Sarah Dean (P.Geo.). As the QP for the Wapistan property, Sarah Deanhas approved information disclosed in this press release.

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.nsuperior.com or contact:

Thomas F. Morris P.Geo., PhD., FGAC
President and CEO
Tel: (705) 525 ‐0992
Fax: (705) 525 ‐7701
e‐mail: info@nsuperior.com
www.nsuperior.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Northern Superior Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695999/Northern-Superior-Initiates-2450-Line-Km-Drone-Supported-Magnetic-Survey-Wapistan-Property-Qubec

Recommended Stories

  • Baselode Intersects Widest Zone of Elevated Radioactivity To Date, Updates on ACKIO High-Grade Uranium Drill Program

    Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update to the ongoing 20,000 metre diamond drilling program (the "Program") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery ("ACKIO"), Hook project ("Hook"), Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan.

  • Tharisa Plans to Start Platinum Output in Zimbabwe in Two Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Tharisa Plc, the South African miner run by the Pouroulis family, plans to start producing platinum in Zimbabwe within 24 months after acquiring a controlling interest in the Karo mine.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Ru

  • Canada Nickel Completes Current Phase of Crawford Drilling, Announces Highest Grade Interval to Date

    Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) announced today it had completed its current phase of drilling at the Company's flagship Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project and is reporting assay results from 33 drill holes from the Crawford drilling program including additional assay results from the previously announced East Zone High Grade Core discovery. A further 37 holes have been drilled at Crawford with assays pending.

  • In a World Full of Risk, Stocks Look Like the Least-Bad Option

    (Bloomberg) -- Whatever hardships are afflicting global stock investors, it’s worse in other markets, and that alone may be enough to keep the equity rebound going for now.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Stocks recover

  • Risks tilt toward a deeper yield curve inversion as some investors discount its recession-signaling power

    B. of A. Securities' Bruno Braizinha says he and his colleagues are now forecasting a 50 basis point inversion of the spread between 2- and 10-year rates before year-end.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise as technology shares outperform

    U.S. stocks were mixed on Monday as investors monitored the potential for more sanctions against Russia amid ongoing concerns over inflation and global economic growth.

  • Oil extends rally on prospect of more Russia sanctions

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Tuesday as the United States and Europe planned new sanctions to punish Russia over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, raising concerns over tighter global supply, while Iran's nuclear talks with world powers stalled. U.S. West Texas Intermediate was up $1.15, or 1.1%, at $104.43. "With the European Union working on new sanctions that may target Russia’s oil industry, crude prices could edge up in the near term," said FXTM analyst Lukman Otunuga.

  • Carmakers dream of clean, green, mean electric machines

    An electric car is a clean car, right? From motor magnets with toxic histories to batteries made using copious fossil-fuel power, many challenges face carmakers seeking to purge dirtier materials from their supply chains to satisfy regulators and investors. These obstacles represent opportunities for a growing group of companies in the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem that bet they can capitalise on that demand.

  • USD/CAD Is Losing Ground At The Start Of The Week

    USD/CAD settled below 1.2500 and is testing the support level at 1.2470.

  • Best Growth Stocks To Buy And Research

    Looking for the best growth stocks to buy? Start by identifying the seven traits of winning stocks, then use IBD screens to find stocks showing them now.

  • Stocks edge mostly lower after S&P 500's 3rd straight weekly gain

    Stocks were largely drifting to downside after the opening bell Monday, struggling for direction as investors eyed the prospect of additional sanctions on Russia following news reports of potential war crimes by the nation's military in Ukraine. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 134 points, or 0.4%, to 34,684, while the S&P 500 was off 0.1% at 4,540. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3% to 14,311.

  • This Simple Strategy Can Save You Thousands on Your 30-Year Mortgage

    While most borrowers get a 30-year mortgage and methodically pay off the loan by making regularly-scheduled monthly payments, there is another repayment option. Rather than making 12 monthly payments per year, some borrowers arrange with their mortgage lender to pay … Continue reading → The post This Simple Strategy Can Save You Thousands on Your 30-Year Mortgage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Saving for retirement? How to choose between a traditional and Roth IRA

    Traditional and Roth IRAs both enable workers to save money for retirement. The key difference is when you pay taxes on your investments.

  • Acuity Brands earnings rise above expectations, as price increases help offset cost inflation

    Acuity Brands Inc. reported Tuesday fiscal second-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations, as price increases and productivity improvements helped offset the "significant increase" in material and freight costs. The lighting and lighting controls company's stock was still inactive in premarket trading. Net income for the quarter to Feb. 28 increased to $75.3 million, or $2.13 a share, from $62.9 million, or $1.74 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjust

  • Wyden Presses Merck on How It Minimized Its Tax Rate

    Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden (D-OR) has been investigating the tax practices of big pharmaceutical companies. His latest target: Merck. Wyden on Monday released a letter to Merck CEO Robert Davis asking how the drugmaker managed to pay an effective tax rate of 11% last year and reported just 14% of its pretax income in the United States despite being headquartered and doing more than 46% of its sales here. “Despite the United States market being the source of nearly half of Merck’s r

  • Novartis to save at least $1 billion by 2024 thanks to simplified structure

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Novartis said on Monday it was integrating its pharmaceuticals and oncology units into an innovative medicines (IM) business to simplify its structure, targeting savings of at least $1 billion by 2024. "Integrating pharmaceuticals and oncology business units into an innovative medicines (IM) business with separate U.S. and international commercial organizations will increase focus, strengthen competitiveness and drive synergies," the Swiss pharmaceutical company said in a statement. It said it expects selling, general and administrative savings of at least $1 billion to be fully embedded by 2024 as a result of these changes.

  • Valentino settles litigation over pandemic-shuttered Manhattan boutique

    Valentino SpA said on Monday it has settled litigation with the landlord of its former American flagship on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue, which the Italian fashion company abandoned because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement, Valentino said its amicable settlement with the landlord 693 Fifth Owner LLC calls for the 16-year lease, for space located two blocks south of Trump Tower, to be terminated. Valentino had sought in June 2020 to end the lease nine years early, saying the pandemic made it impossible to run the store "consistent with the luxury, prestigious, high-quality reputation" of its neighborhood.

  • Techstars And JPMorgan Chase Partnering To Invest $80 Million In Diverse Entrepreneurs

    Techstars and JPMorgan Chase kick off a new startup accelerator for Black and brown entrepreneurs.

  • Stocks, Futures Waver as EU Ups Pressure on Moscow: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures turned lower and European stocks erased gains after the European Union proposed a ban on coal imports form Russia, ratcheting up pressure on Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine. Treasuries retreated amid deepening concern about inflation and the policy response.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank Kill

  • [Private Deal Alert] Real Estate Investment Offering For Medical Office Building With 12% Target Annual Returns

    While new trends in real estate come and go, one thing remains constant: the need for healthcare. Since this need is unlikely to go away anytime soon, healthcare-related real estate can be an attractive investment. CAN Community Health Clinic Offering The online real estate investing platform CrowdStreet has been linking real estate developers and project owners with investors for quite some time. If you’ve been looking for an investment in the medical real estate sector, their latest offering m