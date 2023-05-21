Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Northrop Grumman's shares before the 26th of May to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.87 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$6.92 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Northrop Grumman has a trailing yield of 1.6% on the current share price of $443.31. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Northrop Grumman's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Northrop Grumman paid out just 21% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year it paid out 72% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Northrop Grumman's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Northrop Grumman's earnings per share have been growing at 14% a year for the past five years. Northrop Grumman is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Northrop Grumman has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

Is Northrop Grumman an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? From a dividend perspective, we're encouraged to see that earnings per share have been growing, the company is paying out less than half of its earnings, and a bit over half its free cash flow. There's a lot to like about Northrop Grumman, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Northrop Grumman for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Northrop Grumman that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

