NorthWest Copper CEO Peter Bell joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company has been able to expand the footprint of copper-gold mineralization north of the resource pit from the recent preliminary economic assessment (PEA).

Bell told Proactive hole 22-248 encountered two long intercepts over its 1,118 metre (m) length - a 449.25m interval and a 367.60m interval, both containing strong copper and gold mineralization. This is the final hole from Kwanika Central but assays are pending from six drill holes from the Kwanika South Zone.

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/northwest-copper-latest-drill-results-from-kwanika-central-zone-extend-mineralization-914283377