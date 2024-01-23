Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.4875

The board of Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of February, with investors receiving $0.4875 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 5.0%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Northwest Natural Holding's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Northwest Natural Holding was paying out a fairly large proportion of earnings, and it wasn't generating positive free cash flows either. We think that this practice can make the dividend quite risky in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 11.8% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 66%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Northwest Natural Holding Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.82 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.95. Dividend payments have been growing, but very slowly over the period. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

Northwest Natural Holding May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, Northwest Natural Holding has only grown its earnings per share at 3.2% per annum over the past five years. Northwest Natural Holding's earnings per share has barely grown, which is not ideal - perhaps this is why the company pays out the majority of its earnings to shareholders. This isn't the end of the world, but for investors looking for strong dividend growth they may want to look elsewhere.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Northwest Natural Holding's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We don't think Northwest Natural Holding is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Northwest Natural Holding (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

