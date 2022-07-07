U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,902.62
    +57.54 (+1.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,384.55
    +346.87 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,621.35
    +259.49 (+2.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,769.60
    +42.06 (+2.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.34
    -0.39 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.70
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    19.25
    +0.12 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0169
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0080
    +0.0950 (+3.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2027
    +0.0106 (+0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0050
    +0.0900 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,609.97
    +1,109.31 (+5.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    468.07
    +23.76 (+5.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,189.08
    +81.31 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,490.53
    +382.88 (+1.47%)
     

NorthWestern to Host Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Webinar

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NorthWestern Corporation
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NWE
NorthWestern Corporation
NorthWestern Corporation

BUTTE, Mont. and SIOUX FALLS, S.D., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWestern Corporation d/b/a NorthWestern Energy (Nasdaq: NWE) today announced that it will host an investor webinar on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time to review its financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2022. The Company also plans to issue a news release detailing its second quarter financial results the evening of July 27, 2022, after stock market close.

To register for the webinar, please visit www.northwesternenergy.com/earnings-registration. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes in advance of the webinar to register. An archived webcast will be available shortly after the event and remain active for one year.

About NorthWestern Energy
NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides essential energy infrastructure and valuable services that enrich lives and empower communities while serving as long-term partners to our customers and communities. We are working to deliver safe, reliable, and innovative energy solutions that create value for customers, communities, employees, and investors. This includes bridging our history as a regulated utility safely providing low-cost and reliable service with our future as a globally-aware company offering a broader array of services performed by highly-adaptable and skilled employees. We provide electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 753,600 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska and Yellowstone National Park. We have provided service in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and in Montana since 2002. More information is available on the company's Web site at www.northwesternenergy.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Travis Meyer
(605) 978-2967
travis.meyer@northwestern.com

Media Contact:
Jo Dee Black
(866) 622-8081
jodee.black@northwestern.com


Recommended Stories