Noteworthy AI Joins 2022 DEIC Accelerate Cohort

STAMFORD, Conn., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noteworthy AI, a leading provider of real-time, AI-powered asset inspection and inventory analysis solutions for energy distribution operators, announced today that it has been selected as one of seven startups to participate in the Dominion Energy Innovation Center's ("DEIC") 2022 Accelerate cohort. This will be Noteworthy AI's third accelerator since its founding, coming shortly after the completion of Techstars Alabama EnergyTech accelerator and Electric Power Research Institute's (EPRI) Incubatenergy® Labs program.

Noteworthy AI was chosen to participate in this program because of its direct alignment with an industry need to ensure the reliability, resilience, and safety of the electric grid in light of increased extreme weather events.

"We're both honored and excited to have been accepted as part of the 2022 DEIC Accelerate cohort," said Chris Ricciuti, founder and CEO of Noteworthy AI. "To date, we've been able to validate our technology with several large, investor-owned electric utilities and this program enables us to further engage with a leader in the space: Dominion Energy."

"The goal," said DEIC's Executive Director Adam Sledd, "is to jumpstart the companies that will help decarbonize Virginia's economy in the coming decade."

The program will last for 18 weeks, during which mentors from Dominion Energy will work with respective startups to identify potential business, provide networking opportunities and build relationships with customers, local investors, and other relevant partners. The intent of this program is to enable companies to make meaningful connections within the energy space, with the ultimate goal of securing a paid pilot project.

"New technologies are driving our energy future and will accelerate our efforts to deliver sustainable solutions to the communities we serve," said Senior Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer Mark Webb. "DEIC's Accelerate program is a great platform for Dominion Energy to work with innovative startups that will help advance the future of clean, customer-centric energy."

About Noteworthy AI

Noteworthy AI, a Techstars portfolio company, provides AI-powered asset inspection and inventory analysis solutions for energy distribution grid operators. The company's cloud-based software and computer vision solution, Inspector, reduces the need for dedicated distribution asset inspections and mitigates risk at scale while reducing cost. The Inspector hardware sensors and AI edge processing arrays mount on existing fleet vehicles and automatically geolocate, inventory, and identify pole-top component defects while vehicles perform routine operations, reducing the need to mobilize dedicated inspection teams. Learn more about Noteworthy AI and its mission here.

About Dominion Energy Innovation Center

The Dominion Energy Innovation Center, located in Ashland, Virginia, supports early-stage advanced technology companies by providing them with the collaborative space, guidance, and resources needed to accelerate their growth.

Learn more about the Dominion Energy Innovation Center here.

