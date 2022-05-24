U.S. markets closed

Notice of Flow Capital’s Q1 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Flow Capital Corp.
·1 min read
Financial Results to be released after markets close on Monday May 30, 2022

TORONTO, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV:FW) (“Flow Capital” and “Company”) today announced it will release its Q1 2022 unaudited financial results after the markets close on Monday May 30, 2022. Mr. Alex Baluta, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Gaurav Singh, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. EDT, on Tuesday May 31, 2022, to review the results. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE:                                    Tuesday, May 31, 2022

TIME:                                     9:00 AM Eastern Time

DIAL IN NUMBER:              +1 888 396-8049 or +1 416 764-8646

TAPED REPLAY:                 +1 877 674-7070 or +1 416 764-8692 (PASSCODE 683794 #)

CONFERENCE ID:               72683794

A recording of the call will be archived on the Company’s website at www.flowcap.com/financials/.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com.

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.
Alex Baluta
Chief Executive Officer
alex@flowcap.com

1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 3002,
PO Box 171,
Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


