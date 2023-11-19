With Nova Leap Health Up 17%, Insider Buyers Count Their Returns

Last week, Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 17% last week, resulting in a CA$2.6m increase in the company's market worth, implying a 11% gain on their initial purchase. As a result, the stock they originally bought for US$211.4k is now worth US$234.9k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Nova Leap Health

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Wayne Myles for CA$99k worth of shares, at about CA$0.20 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of CA$0.21. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Nova Leap Health insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Nova Leap Health insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Nova Leap Health Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Nova Leap Health. Insiders bought CA$20k worth of shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership Of Nova Leap Health

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Nova Leap Health insiders own 40% of the company, worth about CA$7.2m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Nova Leap Health Tell Us?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Nova Leap Health and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Nova Leap Health you should know about.

