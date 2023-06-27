Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad (KLSE:CMSB)?

Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad (KLSE:CMSB), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the KLSE, rising to highs of RM1.18 and falling to the lows of RM0.96. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad's current trading price of RM0.96 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad?

Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad appears to be overvalued by 28% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at RM0.96 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of MYR0.75. This means that the opportunity to buy Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad at a good price has disappeared! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? If you believe CMSB should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the uncertainty from negative growth in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CMSB for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Its price has risen beyond its true value, on top of a negative future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

