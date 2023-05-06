Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF)?

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the TSX over the last few months, increasing to CA$1.78 at one point, and dropping to the lows of CA$1.45. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Conifex Timber's current trading price of CA$1.47 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Conifex Timber’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Conifex Timber Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Conifex Timber is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Conifex Timber’s ratio of 2.39x is below its peer average of 7.63x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Forestry industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Conifex Timber’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Conifex Timber generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extreme expected decline in the top-line over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. Even with a larger decline in expenses, it seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Conifex Timber.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although CFF is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to CFF, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CFF for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you'd like to know more about Conifex Timber as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Conifex Timber and you'll want to know about these.

If you are no longer interested in Conifex Timber, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

