Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)?

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Despegar.com’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Despegar.com Still Cheap?

Despegar.com appears to be overvalued by 35% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$7.05 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $5.23. This means that the opportunity to buy Despegar.com at a good price has disappeared! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Despegar.com’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Despegar.com?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In Despegar.com's case, its revenues over the next few years are expected to grow by 44%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. If expense does not increase by the same rate, or higher, this top line growth should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in DESP’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe DESP should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DESP for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for DESP, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

