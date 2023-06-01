Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE:EGLE)?

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE:EGLE), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$65.82 and falling to the lows of US$39.28. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Eagle Bulk Shipping's current trading price of US$39.28 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Eagle Bulk Shipping’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Eagle Bulk Shipping?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Eagle Bulk Shipping’s ratio of 2.72x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 2.44x, which means if you buy Eagle Bulk Shipping today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe Eagle Bulk Shipping should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Eagle Bulk Shipping’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Eagle Bulk Shipping generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Eagle Bulk Shipping, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, EGLE appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on EGLE, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EGLE for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on EGLE should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

