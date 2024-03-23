Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)?

Let's talk about the popular Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. The company is now trading at yearly-high levels following the recent surge in its share price. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Edwards Lifesciences’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Edwards Lifesciences?

Edwards Lifesciences appears to be overvalued by 22% at the moment, based on our discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$93.79 on the market compared to our intrinsic value of $76.82. This means that the opportunity to buy Edwards Lifesciences at a good price has disappeared! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Edwards Lifesciences’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Edwards Lifesciences?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Edwards Lifesciences' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 43%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in EW’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe EW should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EW for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for EW, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

