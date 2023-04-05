Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)?

Let's talk about the popular Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). The company's shares saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Entegris’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Entegris Worth?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Entegris’s ratio of 55.13x is above its peer average of 17.86x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Semiconductor industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Entegris’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Entegris?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Entegris' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in ENTG’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe ENTG should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ENTG for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for ENTG, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Entegris at this point in time. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Entegris.

