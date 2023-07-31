Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)?

Let's talk about the popular W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). The company's shares saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine W.W. Grainger’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is W.W. Grainger Still Cheap?

W.W. Grainger is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that W.W. Grainger’s ratio of 20.68x is above its peer average of 13.67x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Trade Distributors industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that W.W. Grainger’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from W.W. Grainger?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. W.W. Grainger's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? GWW’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe GWW should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GWW for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for GWW, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about W.W. Grainger as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for W.W. Grainger and we think they deserve your attention.

