Is There Now An Opportunity In Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE)?

While Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) might not have the largest market cap around , it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the AIM over the last few months, increasing to UK£5.95 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£4.40. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Focusrite's current trading price of UK£4.44 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Focusrite’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Focusrite Worth?

According to our valuation model, Focusrite seems to be fairly priced at around 7.1% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Focusrite today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £4.78, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Focusrite’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Focusrite?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Focusrite's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in TUNE’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TUNE, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

