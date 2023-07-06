Is There Now An Opportunity In Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)?

Let's talk about the popular Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV). The company's shares saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Fortive’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Fortive?

Good news, investors! Fortive is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $104.35, but it is currently trading at US$73.04 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Fortive’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Fortive look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 61% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Fortive. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since FTV is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FTV for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy FTV. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

