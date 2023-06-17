Is There Now An Opportunity In The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)?

While The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Hackett Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Hackett Group Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 19% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Hackett Group today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $26.57, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. What's more, Hackett Group’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What does the future of Hackett Group look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -12% expected next year, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Hackett Group. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? HCKT seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HCKT for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on HCKT should the price fluctuate below its true value.

