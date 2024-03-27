Is There Now An Opportunity In Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HLIO)?

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HLIO), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$47.04 and falling to the lows of US$40.34. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Helios Technologies' current trading price of US$42.48 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Helios Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Helios Technologies Still Cheap?

Helios Technologies is currently expensive based on our price multiple model, where we look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Helios Technologies’s ratio of 37.51x is above its peer average of 23.69x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Machinery industry. Another thing to keep in mind is that Helios Technologies’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards the levels of its industry peers over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard for it to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What does the future of Helios Technologies look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Helios Technologies. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in HLIO’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe HLIO should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HLIO for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for HLIO, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Helios Technologies (1 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Helios Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

